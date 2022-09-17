Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon, Harrier, SeaRey Elite Get New Screenshots; Wroclaw Airport Gets New Trailer; Goodwood Released

Image Source: DC Designs

Microsoft Flight Simulator developers keep releasing new assets and add-ons for the popular sim, and today is no exception.

We start with DC Designs (and CJ Simulations), which released new screenshots of the Eurofighter Typhoon and AV-8B Harrier II, alongside a brief development update.

“After the announcement of the CJ Simulations Typhoon, which has received almost universal praise and excitement from the community, this week has been spent working on the Harrier. CodenameJack is equally excited about the launch of both aircraft, and is hard at work coding the systems to be as accurate as they can be in MSFS. The Harrier now has armaments and fuel tanks, which are activated in the normal ways ( add fuel to external tanks or weights to stations, and the weapons will appear ). The Harrier will be equipped with a number of different weapons such as bombs, missiles and its gun pods, that can be selected based on weight ( non-Marketplace purchases only ). Fuel tanks of course will be present on all purchases.”

Image Source: DC Designs

Next, FlightSim Studio and Aerosoft released new screenshots of the Progressive Aerodyne SeaRey Elite amphibious flying boat.

We also hear that the beta test is almost finished and a new sound set is being worked on. We also get a brand new and updated feature list.

Light Edition

Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA

Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside

Multiple real world liveries included

Custom realistic sound set

Supporting native MSFS technologies like Windshield rain effect High-resolution PBR textures Visual icing effects Interactive checklist with auto-complete function new!

Integrated flightplan route direction indicator (Garmin inReach mini)

Multiple custom-coded instruments: Garmin InReach EIS 4000 GTX320 IC-A200

Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine

Several special features such as: Dynamic registration on liveries Custom yaw string animation Simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course new! Anchor simulation to keep aircraft position in water new!



Advanced Edition

Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA including homebuild experimental version

Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside

Multiple real world liveries included

Custom realistic sound set

Supporting native MSFS technologies like Windshield rain effect High-resolution PBR textures Visual icing effects

Custom EFB/Tablet with various settings Integrated flight plan data and moving map Real time weight & balance menu Simulated walkaround with interactive & animated check items like wheels, control surfaces, prop rotation and tie-down

Multiple custom-coded instruments: Garmin InReach EIS 4000 GTX320 IC-A200

Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine

In-game checklist including custom camera positions and action item highlighting new!

Several special features such as: Dynamic registration on liveries Custom yaw string animation Simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course Anchor simulation to keep aircraft position in water new! Camping equipment new!



Image Source: Aerosoft

Fly2High released a new trailer of the recently-announced Copernicus Airport Wrocław (EPWR) in Poland.

Last, but not least, Goodwood Aerodrome (EGHR) has been released by Burning Blue Design.

It’s available on the developer’s own store and on Orbx Direct for $20.77.

Here’s what you can expect:

Over 200 custom 3D objects have been created exclusively for Goodwood Aerodrome, each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR), allowing for far more realistic textures.

There are tens of thousands of carefully placed stock assets, every sign, speaker, bench and tree, along with an assortment of ground workers and visitors, has been placed in the correct location ensuring an atmosphere of a working airfield.

High resolution colour corrected ground textures taken from Bing maps and manipulated for consistency and realism which far surpasses the quality of the stock Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 ground texture.

Based on 2022 layout with accurate runway markings, taxiways and custom taxi signs and a working custom Windsock.

Highly detailed control tower and hangar interiors and animated hangar doors which close and open between dawn and dusk.

Full night lighting has been placed across the airfield and within and around the hangars and buildings.

Correct AI pattern procedures and accurate taxiway and runway placement have been incorporated into the release.

Goodwood House and Chicester Cathedral have been modelled and included.

We even get the famous racing track:

The Full motor circuit track layout has been faithfully recreated with marshall posts, track markings, track signs, crash barriers and rumble strips. It’s so true to life you can actually race on it.

The pit lane and spectator stands have been added along with a fully numbered paddock area and additional shops, stands and amenities.

The Jackie Stewart Pavillion, Race Control Building, Motor Circuit Cafe, Goodwood skidpan and Supershell Building have all been added and placed in their correct locations.

Image Source: Burning Blue Design

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.