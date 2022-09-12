Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon & Airbus A319 Announced

Today third-party developers revealed two relevant aircraft for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with a brand new brand (pun intended), CJ Simulations, which announced the Eurofighter Typhoon in collaboration with DC Designs.

It’s worth mentioning that CJ Simulations is CodenameJack, who normally does the coding and flight model design for DC Designs.

Below you can read the official announcement, watch a trailer, and a bunch of screenshots.

Today, I’m extremely excited to reveal that for some months now I have been working with a brand-new developer on a new aircraft for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will be released in October 2022 for PC and Xbox. The developer is CJ Simulations, and is owned by none other than my chief coder and flight model expert, CodenameJack. The aircraft is the CJ Simulations Eurofighter Typhoon. This is a highly detailed rendition of the aircraft with fully operational cockpit modelled and coded as close as possible to the real airplane, custom delta-canard flight model, multiple liveries and all associated special effects. Jack has been hard at work making sure visual displays match as close as can be to the real aircraft, based on the available data. I’ll let the images and video link speak for themselves. The Typhoon is a much-loved modern fighter jet that has not yet been done justice in MSFS, and as a result it was a project we settled on back in Spring 2022. There are plans for more aircraft by CJ Simulations in the future, but for now sit back and enjoy the pre-release images and video.

Next, LatinVFR revealed that it’s working on an Airbus A319

The full reveal will come tomorrow, but it’s likely to be based on the default Airbus A320neo like LatinVFR’s Airbus A321neo.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.