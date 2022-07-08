Microsoft Flight Simulator Sim Update 10 Beta Coming Tomorrow; Airbus A321neo Released & A330 Gets New Screenshots

Image Source: LatinVFR

Today Microsoft and third-party developers had interesting news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator and its add-ons.

First of all, the beta of Sim Update 10 is scheduled to release tomorrow, July 8, at 8:00 am PDT (15:00Z).

The update notes will be shared when the beta goes live. The full release is scheduled for August 23.

A new release comes from LatinVFR, and it’s an Airbus A321neo with a pretty big caveat. Basically, it’s not a high-fidelity aircraft, but it’s based on the flight deck and systems of the default A320neo, with some modifications. The developer already mentioned that it won’t officially support the FlyByWire systems, even if plans to eventually improve the systems independently exist.

It can be purchased on the official marketplace for $24.99. Below you can see a gallery of screenshots and read what the product includes.

We are proud to announce our first aircraft, the Airbus A321neo which is being released on the Microsoft Marketplace. No further plans to release on our site or others presently. This aircraft is not meant as a ‘study level’ or ‘high fidelity’ product but rather as a representation of the aircraft with very interesting features relying on the default ASOBO cockpit and systems. In this package we depict a total of 4 versions of the A321 neo. The A321neo LEAP and PW. The A321neo LR LEAP and PW. All 4 having different flight characteristics, engine power, fuel capacity and maximum takeoff weight. Features: This package includes over 47 liveries for more than 40 airlines. The vast majority of which representing real world operators of the A321neo, and a few others fictional representations, all with dedicated interior matching the airline with logos and screens.

Detailed aircraft interior matching each airline, with night lighting, animated passengers, animated cabin crew in all aircraft increasing the immersion while you fly.

Systems and flight deck are based on the default Asobo A320neo.

Customs sounds for both PW engine variant and LEAP engine variant.

Custom flight models for the 4 different variants and engine types.

Wing flex

Flight dynamics and performance characteristics based on the A321neo

Customized ground service equipment such as air conditioner, stairs, available whenever ground power is selected and active in ground services.

Image Source: LatinVFR

Last, but not least, Aerosoft released two images of the upcoming Airbus A330, showing details of the front and main gears.

Image Source: Aerosoft

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

