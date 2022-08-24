Microsoft Flight Simulator Freeware Airbus H135 Gets Dev Update; Tunis Airport Coming This Week; Lanyu Announced & Menorca & Cali Released

Image Source: WD Development Team

Third-party developers provided development updates and assets about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, on top of reveals and releases.

We start with WD Development Studio which is working on a freeware Airbus H135 and released a development update on its Discord Server.

“Welcome back to another WWD progress update. August was and is a pretty successful month for us. We made so many steps from the modeling to the flight model and systems. Today, we´d like to showcase our latest work on the helicopter and also some shots in the simulator. Since CENTRAONE18 and I are currently the only people developing, the progress takes longer than we thought.

Anyway, let’s get over into the progress. We are almost done with modeling our T2 cockpit and are going over to prepare everything for textures and Animations. At the moment, we use some basic colors to give our helicopter a little paint. OF COURSE, that will change!

We also developed our own flight model with airland FS. It needs some optimization but it is also almost done. We are proud that our helicopter is not flying like a DA62 anymore.

The EC135 was imported into the simulator a few weeks ago and progressed since then pretty well in our Opinion. Even some systems are developed by our assistance @usernamewastaken. He did an amazing job so big thanks to him!”

Do keep in mind that this is a separate project from the H135 already available. You can see a few work-in-progress images below.

Image Source: WD Development Team

We move on to airports, and specifically the announcement from FS Formosa of Lanyu Airport (RCNY) serving Orchid Island in Taiwan.

Image Source: FS Formosa

Next, we get to take a look at quite a few screenshots of Tunis–Carthage International Airport (DTTA) in Tunisia.

It should be released this week.

Image Source: Prealsoft Scenery Design

Next, a couple of releases: We start with Menorca Airport (LEMH) in the Balearic Islands by Sim-wings and Aerosoft.

It’s available on Aerosoft’s own store for €17.95 including applicable VAT.

Highly detailed Menorca International Airport (LEMH) scenery

Terraforming for a realistic representation of the airport terrain

Runway with real elevation profile (sloped) according to official AENA height profile charts

Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display and integration into the default aerial

PBR materials to build realistic glass and surfaces

Detailed ground markings based on recent charts

Custom taxiway lights – some lights are made to work in one direction only (at one-way rapid exits for instance)

Extremely detailed Menorca airport buildings with interior designs at apron side and infrastructure buildings

All Buildings up to date: New solar roofs at main car parking, tower painted in white, new remote tower construction on terminal roof etc.

Detailed animated jetway models

Many custom static vehicles and objects

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Working VDGS Docking Systems with Aerosoft VDGS Modules

Last, but not least, PKSIM released Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport (SKCL) serving the city of Cali, Colombia.

It’s available le on SimMarket for $19 plus applicable VAT.

Custom Functional Jetways

Custom Ground Textures

Custom Surrounding Buildings

GSX Ready

Custom Lighting

