Microsoft Flight Simulator M-346 Master Entering Beta; Prague Airport Gets New Screenshots; Sankt Peter-Ording Announced

Third-party developers had news to share today about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including an aircraft and airports.

We start with IndiaFoxtEcho, with the Aermacchi M-346 Master that is finally ready to be beta-tested.

If you’d like to help out, you can try to be selected for the developer’s new Test Program. You can find all the details here.

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

Speaking of airports, new screenshots of Tailstrike Designs’ upcoming rendition of Václav Havel Airport Prague (LKPR) in the Czech Republic have been released.

This time, we get to see the night lighting in detail. As usual, the screenshots were shared on the developer’s official Discord server.

Image Source: Tailstrike Designs

Last, but not least, Aerosoft and its partner developer FlightSim Studio AG announced Sankt Peter-Ording Airport (EDKO) in the Schleswig-Holstein state, Germany.

The developers will start the beta test soon and hope to release the scenery this summer.

Image Source: Aerosoft

