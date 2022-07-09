Microsoft Flight Simulator M-346 Master, Harrier, Tornado, PMDG Boeing 737-600, & More Get Development Updates; Palmaseca Airport & Paris Heliports Released

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

The third-party industry bound to Microsoft Flight Simulator never stops, and developers shared news about upcoming and released add-ons today.

We start with IndiaFoxtEcho, which provided news about its Aermacchi M-346 Master, Tornado, TA-4J and (possibly) A-4 Skyhawk, and Aermacchi MB-326, on top of their stance on Xbox support.

The developers also teased “a couple of surprises” which should make their fans happy.

EUROFIGHTER TYPHOON

See separate post from few days ago TORNADO

We were not happy on the level of detail of the models we have used for the images we have previously posted… so we are remodelling most of the aircraft with a much better level of detail. TA-4J SKYHAWK

We have finished reworking the nose section, so that it is now much closer to the real deal. We will completely remodel the cockpit (as opposed to using our P3D geometry). Looking good but will take a while to complete. A-4 SKYHAWK (NOT CONFIRMED)

We are, of course, evaluating to port over our single seater Skyhawks… but again, we will have to remodel many parts to achieve a good level of detail, so at the moment the project is not green lighted yet. AERMACCHI MB-326

We have not stopped working on this… but it has lower priority than other projects.

All of the projects above are “done when they will be done”. No rush, no cash-cowing. We will try our best to make decent products we’ll take the time we need. In terms of XBox support, it will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis: we already shared our thoughts few days ago, but long story short we’d love to port our products to XBox BUT we will not oversimplify them just for the sake to make therm run on XBox and get more money. BUT…and this is not all. There are a couple of surprises we cannot discuss at the moment, but we are confident that they will make our fans happy.

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

We also get an update from DC Designs about the AV-8B Harrier II, showing the work-in-progress cockpit for the first time.

Hi everyone, a fairly small update this week as work is commencing on the Harrier’s virtual cockpit. It’s early days so there is not much new stuff to show yet. I’ve been building the very basic shapes of instruments, screens etc, getting the scaling correct so that more detail can be added once I’m happy with the general layout. The Harrier has a very busy cockpit and is quite cramped, but with the big canopy visibility is actually quite decent in Virtual Reality. That’ll probably help the user when it comes to flying the aircraft and, of course, landing it vertically. Work is progressing well and yesterday I had my first on-line meeting with a new friend, a retired USMC FA-18C and AV-8B pilot, instructor ( and test pilot ), who has already provided all sorts of wonderful information about how the Harrier was operated, and advice on features that we might be able to include with the product when it launches.

Image Source: DC Designs

Moving on to releases, TEIKOF Studio launched Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport (SKCL), also known as Palmaseca International Airport in Colombia.

It’s currently available on SimMarket for $16.28 plus applicable VAT.

High quality representation of the terminal, insde and outside

PBR Textures

Detailed platform markings

Cali Stadium, Cristo Rey, AIP Reference Items

ATC Tower with inside modeling to allow virtual ATC Controllers to have a live view.

Image Source: TEIKOF Studio

The next release comes from France VFR and it’s Paris Heliports & Helipads.

It’s available on SimMarket for $25.37 plus applicable VAT.

28 detailed Heliports and Helipads all over the Paris Ile-de-France region.

Specific photo-realistic 3D buildings.

Realistic and detailed ground markings and light beacons.

Numerous animations and details.

Vegetation reworked on each platform and its surroundings.

Realistic night lighting.

Photo-realistic ground texture areas reworked for specific platforms.

Compatible with all our others product ranges.

Geo-referenced data for maximum compatibility with future add-ons installed on the same area.

Development process 100% SDK (System Developement Kit) specifications compliant, ensuring maximum compatibility with new releases.

SIA – VAC charts provided (if available).

NOTE: To start a “cold and dark” flight choose a parking location rather than a runway.

Image Source: France VFR

Last, but not least, PMDG released an update for its excellent Boeing 737-700 and more details about the state of the 737-600 and for the EFB tablet that will be included in all of its 737 models.

Change List for 3.00.0025

0011293: [General – Documentation] Incorrect Switch illustrated for TO/GA (hvanrensburg)

0011420: [General – Unsure] Cockpit control knobs not working with mouse correctly when using PMDG mouse interaction (hvanrensburg)

0011476: [Main Panel – MCP] HDG SEL and LNAV buttons illuminated at the same time (emvaos)

0011208: [FMS/AFDS – LNAV] Holding Entry when within 3 minutes ETA from fix (emvaos)

0011532: [General – Documentation] Typo error in the tutorial (hvanrensburg)

0011481: [External Model – Geometry] Seats textures issues after 3.00.0024 update (jbrown)

0011311: [General – Unsure] Paintkit: Right side overwing exit gray outline is missing (jbrown)

0011539: [Systems – Lighting – Exterior] Beacon reflection in Engine inlet (jbrown)

0011525: [AFDS – General] Dual channel approach nose up trim magnutude at 400ftRA needs adjustment (emvaos)

0011303: [AFDS – Roll Modes] Non-damping Left/Right roll excursions in cruise (emvaos)

0011506: [FMS – Route/Legs Pages] RWY Dashed Lines should not be present without departure airport entered (emvaos)

0011415: [FMS/AFDS – VNAV] SPD INTV should result in FMC SPD FMA not MCP SPD (emvaos)

0011516: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Cabin can be seen from VC on specific position (jbrown)

0011288: [General – Flight Model] Rudder operation with XBOX controller not possible (rsrandazzo)

0011355: [Systems – Wheels & Brakes] Nosewheel Animation and Aircraft turning behavior not in sync with Rudder pedal steering (rsrandazzo)

0011350: [Systems – Wheels & Brakes] Move tiller steering input to new (SU9) Nose Wheel Steering input (rsrandazzo)

0011521: [External Model – Geometry] Floating bolts/nuts in nose gear bay (jbrown)

0011518: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Speed Brake Handle Textures are Blurry (vscimone)

0011494: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Inside of stab trim cutout guards should be red (vscimone)

0011503: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Rudder trim off flag missing (vscimone)

0011514: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Oxy. Press. needle does not illuminate with overhead backlighting (vscimone)

0011499: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Placard missing from back of jump seat (vscimone)

0011488: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] ‘ENGINE START’ missing from overhead panel (vscimone)

0011486: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Space missing between R and WIPER (vscimone)

0011490: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Floating decal text on fuel control levers (vscimone)

0011491: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Engine 2 fire handle floats when pulled (vscimone)

0011492: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Glareshield document holder lacks visible bottom (vscimone)

0011496: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Text remnant to the right of “AILERON” (vscimone)

0011498: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Dots missing from crew oxygen pressure gauge (vscimone)

0011493: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Lines missing from cabin pressure gauge (vscimone)

0011487: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] ‘NORMAL’ missing from overhead panel temp control panel (vscimone)

0011501: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Pass oxygen guard should be safety wired (vscimone)

0011497: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] + missing from cargo fire panel (vscimone)

0011505: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] AO spots on ACP panels (vscimone)

0011495: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Text on yoke is crooked (vscimone)

0011483: [Virtual Cockpit – Geometry/Textures] Aux Fuel Panel shows pasrt of the Nose Wheel Steering Panel on BBJ (vscimone)

0011446: [External Model – Liveries] Injestion Warning Decal (jbrown)

0011447: [External Model – Liveries] Gaps in Left Side Injestion Waring Line (jbrown)

0011434: [External Model – Liveries] Texture Mapping. Element Moves Depending on viewing Angle (jbrown)0011521: [External Model – Geometry] Floating bolts/nuts

PMDG 737-600 Development Update:

We have been taking a bit longer with the testing process of the 737-600 because we elected to use it as a “mule” for testing the new PMDG Lateral Flight Path model. This testing is going exceedingly well, and while it is causing the 737-600 to slide to the right on the calendar, we are just about finished and will release the 737-600 with the new lateral path model and simultaneously update that model into the 737-700 at the same time. (The 737-800 will release with it already implemented.) The new lateral flight path model also includes entirely new logic for roll control via the autopilot flight director and yields a far more accurate and realistic result in the simulation environment. This process is currently in testing and getting a thorough beating at the hands of some experienced 737 flight crew and we are looking forward to finally rolling out out to you in this pending release. Once the new lateral path model is in public use, we move to phase two of this project, which is to update the navigation data model that sits underneath it. Updating to use navigraph’s modern format will finally unlock some of the newer derived paths such as RFP legs etc that the existing lateral path model doesn’t handle quite as well as we’d like. We are looking at some release dates for the 737-600 but I am going to keep those under wraps until we know for certain we are ready to go. PMDG Flight Tablet for 737 MSFS Update:

In-house development testing of the new flight tablet is progressing, The team is now pulling flight data from simbrief and working through integrating chart implementation in concert with our friends at Navigraph. The entire operating environment is being expanded to give you some unique new features that a traditional “EFB” implementation cannot bring- but we’ll showcase those a bit more when we get close to rolling it out. The good news is that many of the flight performance features already modeled in our previous EFB will roll quite nicely into the PMDG Flight Tablet operating environment- so the capabilities you have enjoyed in the traditional PMDG EFB dating back to 2017 will finally make their debut in MSFS once the tablet is ready for operational use. Shouldn’t be too long now before we can give you a preview.

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you’re curious about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Beijing Capital International Airport, Anchorage International Airport, Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

Related Posts