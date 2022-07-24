Microsoft Flight Simulator Corfu & Santa Marta Airports Released; Prague & Mataveri Get New Screenshots

Image Source: FlyTampa

Today third-party developers had juicy news and releases to share today about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

FlyTampa released a brand new airport and it’s Aerolimenas Kerkiras Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport (LGKR) in Corfu, Greece.

You can purchase it on the developer’s own store for $19.99 and see what it looks like below.

Corfu Island fully modelled and enhanced 3D city lighting

PBR materials on airport buildings and ground 4K and 8K

Internal terminal modelling

Apron clutter and customized airport detail

Custom animated vehicle traffic and animated passenger crowd

Custom sea vessels with AI routes around Corfu island

Image Source: FlyTampa

Another release comes from WingSim, which launched Simón Bolívar International Airport (SKSM) serving Santa Marta in Colombia.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $13.24 plus applicable VAT.

PBR Textures.

Optimized airport models.

Airport objects.

Custom jetways, winsocks and some more items that you will discover.

Custom taxing edge lights and textures.

Accurating landmark buildings and objects. as native vegetation and local.scenery items.

Image Source: WingSim

We also get to see more screenshots of Mataveri International Airport (SCIP) on Easter Island by WTFlightSim and SoFly.

Image Source: SoFly

Last, but not least, Tailstrike Designs revealed new screenshots of its upcoming rendition of Václav Havel Airport Prague (LKPR) in the Czech Republic.

This time, we get to see the VDGS and some interior modeling. As usual, the screenshots were shared on the developer’s official Discord server.

Image Source: Tailstrike Designs

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

