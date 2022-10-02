Microsoft Flight Simulator M-346 Master & Los Angeles Airport Coming Tomorrow; Pristina Airport Released; East Midlands Shows its New Trucks

Connect with us

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho
Today third-party developers revealed releases and news about their upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We start with a couple of impending releases. The M-346 Master by IndiaFoxtEcho is finally ready to release and will come in “a few hours.”

“We have been working very hard during this weekend to complete the release build of the Leonardo M-346 Master, and we think we have a build that is satisfactory.
However, in the past few days, we added several functions that were initially left out – we are currently testing them and adding them to the manual.

We expect to release the plane as soon as these tests are complete – it will probably take a few hours.”

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

The same goes for the highly-anticipated Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX) by iniBuilds, which will release tomorrow (October 3). This was announced on the developer’s official Discord server.

Image Source: IniBuilds

Next, we move on to an actual release that happened today, and it’s M’M Simulations’ Prishtina International Airport Adem Jashari (BKPR), serving the capital of Kosovo.

At the moment it’s available only on FlightSim.to for $17.49 plus applicable VAT, but other vendors like Orbx Direct and Simmarket should come soon.

  • Accurately modeled terminal and interior
  • Custom night lighting 
  • Custom parking positions matching with real life 
  • Custom surroundings 
  • Custom people and animated objects
  • PBR Materials
  • Updated CGL Data
  • Real World based terraforming profile
Image Source: M’M Simulations

Last, but not least, the airport masters at Pyreegue showcased some brand new and rather spiffy truck models that will be used in East Midlands Airport (EGNX) in the UK.

This is rather appropriate given the airport’s importance as a cargo hub.

Image Source: Pyreegue

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

