Microsoft Flight Simulator M-346 Master & Los Angeles Airport Coming Tomorrow; Pristina Airport Released; East Midlands Shows its New Trucks

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

Today third-party developers revealed releases and news about their upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with a couple of impending releases. The M-346 Master by IndiaFoxtEcho is finally ready to release and will come in “a few hours.”

“We have been working very hard during this weekend to complete the release build of the Leonardo M-346 Master, and we think we have a build that is satisfactory.

However, in the past few days, we added several functions that were initially left out – we are currently testing them and adding them to the manual. We expect to release the plane as soon as these tests are complete – it will probably take a few hours.”

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

The same goes for the highly-anticipated Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX) by iniBuilds, which will release tomorrow (October 3). This was announced on the developer’s official Discord server.

Image Source: IniBuilds

Next, we move on to an actual release that happened today, and it’s M’M Simulations’ Prishtina International Airport Adem Jashari (BKPR), serving the capital of Kosovo.

At the moment it’s available only on FlightSim.to for $17.49 plus applicable VAT, but other vendors like Orbx Direct and Simmarket should come soon.

Accurately modeled terminal and interior

Custom night lighting

Custom parking positions matching with real life

Custom surroundings

Custom people and animated objects

PBR Materials

Updated CGL Data

Real World based terraforming profile

Image Source: M’M Simulations

Last, but not least, the airport masters at Pyreegue showcased some brand new and rather spiffy truck models that will be used in East Midlands Airport (EGNX) in the UK.

This is rather appropriate given the airport’s importance as a cargo hub.

Image Source: Pyreegue

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.