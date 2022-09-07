Microsoft Flight Simulator Pensacola & Fort Worth Airports Released; East Midlands Gets New Screenshot

Image Source: DominicDesignTeam

Today third-party developers released two relevant airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator, on top of teasing another.

DominicDesignTeam released Pensacola International Airport (KPNS) in Florida, United States.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $17.86 plus applicable VAT.

PBR Textures

Dynamic Lighting

Real Ground Markings

Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt

Custom jetway

Custom animation object, passenger animation, bus airport animation

Next is Stealthy Duck, which released Forth Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) in Texas, United States.

This cargo-focused airport is available on Simmarket for $15.98 plus applicable VAT.

Features:

Over 40 custom ground markings/textures

30+ Handcrafted Buildings for a total of more than 70 handcrafted, unique scenery objects.

Accurate Taxisigns, Wigwags, Hold short light bars

Runway extension of 16 and additional taxiway Alpha to ends of 16L-R

Taxiway Papa, P1, and P2 entrances into Amazon Air Hub (missing from stock)

Unique models:

Amazon Prime Air Hub

Hillwood Airways

TCC Aviation School / Erma C. Johnson Hadley Northwest Center of Excellence

Robinson Aerospace

Fort Worth Fire Station #35

GDC Technics

KAFW Weather, FBO, and Hangars

FedExpress headquarters and shipping hub

Paramount Aerospace Systems

ATAC – Airborne Tactical Advantage Company

Dickies Wharehouse

Custom Beacon

KAFW Tower with custom red white and blue lighting

Honor Gaurd Memorial – Freedom Plaza

… and much more!

Last, but not least, and speaking of cargo focus, Pyreegue teased its upcoming East Midlands Airport in the UK with a screenshot of the ultra-detailed model of the tower, which you can see below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.