Microsoft Flight Simulator Los Angeles Airport Announced; Hellcat Coming on Friday; Tokushima Gets New Screenshots & Video

Image Source: iniBuilds

Third-party developers had relevant news to share today about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with iniBuilds, which announced Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX), one of the most important airports in the United States. It’s also the third-busiest hub in the world.

The airport, which entering beta testing, should come “very soon.”

It’s based on the early-mid 2022 state of the airport, and the developer pledges to “update it as notable constructions are completed at the airfield.” That’s great since KLAX is undergoing considerable renovations in the real world.

Below you can find a list of features, a trailer, and screenshots.

Hand-made ground textures with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)

True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more

Accurately modelled and positioned dynamic airport lighting

Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects

Bespoke taxi signage as it is in the real world

Highly detailed models of all airport buildings, objects and surroundings

Detailed yet optimised, custom interior model for the Tom Bradley International Terminal with parallax effect at other terminals

Use of the latest MSFS SDK features to allow for the best optimisation and performance possible

Custom built jetways with realistic variations using PBR texturing and animations, including gate number toppers

Accurate logos, real-world decals and advertisements scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling

Hand-placed, airline-specific, bespoke ground service equipment placed accurately at each gate/terminal featuring hundreds of containers and dollies

Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible

Visual Docking Guidance System by Nool.aero

Speaking of the trailer, at the end you can see a small tease of the Airbus A310 that will come for free with the 40th Anniversary Edition.

Image Source: iniBuilds

FlyingIron Simulations also announced that its F6F HELLCAT will be released on Friday, September 9.

Image Source: FlyingIron Simulations

We also get an update about Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan by Gate15Scenery.

The airport’s modeling is complete, and all that’s left to do is the ground texturing.

Below you can see a few screenshots and a video.

Image Source: Gate15Scenery

Last, but not least, yours truly will appear alongside Calum Martin from FSElite and Sérgio Costa from HeliSimmer during a webinar organized by the Flight Simulation Association on the theme of “Gaming vs. Flight Simulation” and how the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator influenced the hobby.

You can find it here and it’ll go live on September 24 at 7:00 pm UTC. Below you can read a summary of what you can expect.

“Today, flight simulation is available on gaming consoles, low-end PCs, and even mobile devices. Through the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the hobby of flight simulation has become more accessible and mainstream than ever. Does this mean we’re entering a new “race to the bottom” for quality of flight simulation add-ons? Is it even worth developing products for the PC market anymore? Join some of the community’s most high-profile media personalities for a discussion on how the world of flight simulation is changing. The live discussion will also feature a Q&A segment with the audience.”

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.