Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update Canada, Cessna Businessliner Local Legend & Kyritz Airfield Released; Shannon Airport & M-346 Master Coming Soon

Microsoft and third-party developers had relevant news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator and upcoming add-ons.

We start with the release of World Update 11, dedicated to Canada, alongside the Local Legend 7, which is the Cessna 195 Businessliner. The former is free for everyone, while the latter is priced at $19.99 on the official marketplace.

You can check out the Businessliner below. It’s built by Carenado.

The World Update includes a ton of photogrammetry cities, airports, and more, all for free. You need to download it manually from the marketplace.

Cities

Halifax

Sherbrooke

Abbotsford

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Regina

Calgary

Victoria

St. Catharines

Laval

Vancouver

Points of Interest

A. Murray MacKay Bridge

Absolute World

Alex Fraser Bridge

Alexandra Bridge

Ambassador Bridge

Angus L. Macdonald Bridge

Banff Springs Hotel

Basilica of Notre Dame du Cap

Big Nickel, Sudbury, ON

Biodome

Bishop’s Falls Trestle Bridge

Bloedel Conservatory

Burrard Street Bridge

Burton Bridge

Cabot Tower Canada

Cambridge Bay Radar Station

Canadian High Arctic Research Station

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Cape Bonavista Lighthouse

Cape Enrage Lighthouse

Cape Forchu Lighthouse

Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site

Cardston Alberta Temple

Carleton Martello Tower

Chateau Frontenac

Chateau Lake Louise

Citadel Hill (Fort George)

Cloudraker Skybridge

Columbia Icefield Skywalk

Commonwealth Stadium

Confederation Bridge

Craigdarroch Castle

David Dunlap Observatory

Deh Cho Bridge, Northwest Territories

Diavik Diamond Mine

Esplanade Riel Bridge

Figgaurd Lighthouse

First Nations University of Canada

Fogo Island Inn

Fortress of Louisbourg

Georges Island National Historic Site (POI+ additional lighthouse)

Great Wolf Lodge

Green Island Lighthouse

Habitat 67

Hartland Covered Bridge

Hatley Park National Historic Site

Haut-fond Prince Light

Hell’s Gate Airtram

Inco Superstack

Jacques Cartier Bridge

L’Anse aux Meadows

Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Lethbridge Viaduct

Lions Gate Bridge

Maugher Beach Lighthouse

Maxville Water Tower

Montmorency Falls Suspension Bridge

Montreal Biosphere

Mount Royal Cross

Ocean Science Centre

Olympic Stadium

Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church

Parliament of Canada, House of Commons

Parliament of Canada, Peace Tower

Parliament of Canada, East Block

Peace Bridge

Peggy’s Point Lighthouse

Pierre-Laporte Bridge

Pinawa Dam Provincial Park

Playground of the Gods

Point Abino Light

Prince of Wales Hotel

Prince of Wales Tower National Historic Site

Québec Bridge

R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant

Regina Legislature Building

Rogers Place

S.S. Klondike National Historic Site

Saint Jude’s Anglican Cathedral

Samuel de Champlain Bridge

Seal Island Bridge

Skylon Tower

Spirit Catcher Sculpture

St. Thomas’ Anglican Church

The Centre of Canada

The One, Toronto

Thousand Islands Bridge

Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site of Canada

World’s Largest Axe

Airports

CYBD – Bella Coola Airport

CYCG – Castlegar Airport

CYDA – Dawson City Airport

CYDF – Deer Lake Airport

CYFB – Iqaluit International Airport

Missions

Three bush trips (Vancouver Island, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Rockies)

Three landing challenges (Castlegar, Barkerville, and Calgary)

Three discovery flights (Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto).

Aerosoft and Sim Design released Kyritz Airport (EDBK) in Germany.

It’s available at the developer’s own store for €10.04 plus applicable VAT.

Highly detailed modeling of the buildings with hangar interiors

Realistic PBR texturing on all objects

Static aircraft with partially real paint schemes

Realistic replicated taxiway signage

Realistic night lighting

User-defined aerial view for the entire airfield area as well as the surrounding area

Manual as PDF (English and German)

Many animations and dynamic changes depending on the time of day (e.g., train traffic, vehicles, hangar gates, people, airplanes, awnings, lawn mowers etc.)

Actual runway, taxiway and stand layouts

Rebuilt vegetation, roads and elevations around the airfield

True-to-life KMG hospital Kyritz (incl. landable helipad)

Optimized for excellent performance and visual quality

Many VFR objects including transmission mast, AGRAVIS silos, road patrol depot, solar park

Models and textures are based on hundreds of photos taken on location

MK Studios revealed more screenshots of Shannon Airport (EINN) in Ireland. and mentioned that it’s in “short final.”

Last, but not least, we learn that IndiaFoxtEcho plans to launch the M-346 Master advanced trainer jet during the weekend if the fixing of a couple of fixes goes as planned.

