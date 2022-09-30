Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update Canada, Cessna Businessliner Local Legend & Kyritz Airfield Released; Shannon Airport & M-346 Master Coming Soon
Today both Microsoft and third-party developers had relevant news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator and upcoming add-ons.
We start with the release of World Update 11, dedicated to Canada, alongside the Local Legend 7, which is the Cessna 195 Businessliner. The former is free for everyone, while the latter is priced at $19.99 on the official marketplace.
You can check out the Businessliner below. It’s built by Carenado.
The World Update includes a ton of photogrammetry cities, airports, and more, all for free. You need to download it manually from the marketplace.
Cities
- Halifax
- Sherbrooke
- Abbotsford
- Saskatoon
- Toronto
- Montreal
- Regina
- Calgary
- Victoria
- St. Catharines
- Laval
- Vancouver
Points of Interest
- A. Murray MacKay Bridge
- Absolute World
- Alex Fraser Bridge
- Alexandra Bridge
- Ambassador Bridge
- Angus L. Macdonald Bridge
- Banff Springs Hotel
- Basilica of Notre Dame du Cap
- Big Nickel, Sudbury, ON
- Biodome
- Bishop’s Falls Trestle Bridge
- Bloedel Conservatory
- Burrard Street Bridge
- Burton Bridge
- Cabot Tower Canada
- Cambridge Bay Radar Station
- Canadian High Arctic Research Station
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights
- Cape Bonavista Lighthouse
- Cape Enrage Lighthouse
- Cape Forchu Lighthouse
- Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site
- Cardston Alberta Temple
- Carleton Martello Tower
- Chateau Frontenac
- Chateau Lake Louise
- Citadel Hill (Fort George)
- Cloudraker Skybridge
- Columbia Icefield Skywalk
- Commonwealth Stadium
- Confederation Bridge
- Craigdarroch Castle
- David Dunlap Observatory
- Deh Cho Bridge, Northwest Territories
- Diavik Diamond Mine
- Esplanade Riel Bridge
- Figgaurd Lighthouse
- First Nations University of Canada
- Fogo Island Inn
- Fortress of Louisbourg
- Georges Island National Historic Site (POI+ additional lighthouse)
- Great Wolf Lodge
- Green Island Lighthouse
- Habitat 67
- Hartland Covered Bridge
- Hatley Park National Historic Site
- Haut-fond Prince Light
- Hell’s Gate Airtram
- Inco Superstack
- Jacques Cartier Bridge
- L’Anse aux Meadows
- Legislative Assembly of British Columbia
- Lethbridge Viaduct
- Lions Gate Bridge
- Maugher Beach Lighthouse
- Maxville Water Tower
- Montmorency Falls Suspension Bridge
- Montreal Biosphere
- Mount Royal Cross
- Ocean Science Centre
- Olympic Stadium
- Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
- Parliament of Canada, House of Commons
- Parliament of Canada, Peace Tower
- Parliament of Canada, East Block
- Peace Bridge
- Peggy’s Point Lighthouse
- Pierre-Laporte Bridge
- Pinawa Dam Provincial Park
- Playground of the Gods
- Point Abino Light
- Prince of Wales Hotel
- Prince of Wales Tower National Historic Site
- Québec Bridge
- R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant
- Regina Legislature Building
- Rogers Place
- S.S. Klondike National Historic Site
- Saint Jude’s Anglican Cathedral
- Samuel de Champlain Bridge
- Seal Island Bridge
- Skylon Tower
- Spirit Catcher Sculpture
- St. Thomas’ Anglican Church
- The Centre of Canada
- The One, Toronto
- Thousand Islands Bridge
- Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site of Canada
- World’s Largest Axe
Airports
- CYBD – Bella Coola Airport
- CYCG – Castlegar Airport
- CYDA – Dawson City Airport
- CYDF – Deer Lake Airport
- CYFB – Iqaluit International Airport
Missions
- Three bush trips (Vancouver Island, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Rockies)
- Three landing challenges (Castlegar, Barkerville, and Calgary)
- Three discovery flights (Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto).
Aerosoft and Sim Design released Kyritz Airport (EDBK) in Germany.
It’s available at the developer’s own store for €10.04 plus applicable VAT.
- Highly detailed modeling of the buildings with hangar interiors
- Realistic PBR texturing on all objects
- Static aircraft with partially real paint schemes
- Realistic replicated taxiway signage
- Realistic night lighting
- User-defined aerial view for the entire airfield area as well as the surrounding area
- Manual as PDF (English and German)
- Many animations and dynamic changes depending on the time of day (e.g., train traffic, vehicles, hangar gates, people, airplanes, awnings, lawn mowers etc.)
- Actual runway, taxiway and stand layouts
- Rebuilt vegetation, roads and elevations around the airfield
- True-to-life KMG hospital Kyritz (incl. landable helipad)
- Optimized for excellent performance and visual quality
- Many VFR objects including transmission mast, AGRAVIS silos, road patrol depot, solar park
- Models and textures are based on hundreds of photos taken on location
MK Studios revealed more screenshots of Shannon Airport (EINN) in Ireland. and mentioned that it’s in “short final.”
Last, but not least, we learn that IndiaFoxtEcho plans to launch the M-346 Master advanced trainer jet during the weekend if the fixing of a couple of fixes goes as planned.
If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.