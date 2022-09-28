Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon, Stockholm Arlanda & Shannon Airports, & Vessels: The Hawaiian Islands Get New Screenshots & Trailer

Third-party developers shared some more interesting news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

Today third-party developers shared some more interesting news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with CJ Simulations & DC Designs, showing a spectacular special livery of the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Image Source: CJ Simulations

Next, we take a new look at Orbx’s Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) in Sweden showing a hotel and the tower.

Image Source: Orbx

MK Studios revealed another screenshot of Shannon Airport (EINN) in Ireland. The airport is “coming soon.”

Image Source; MK Studios

Last, but not least, Seafront Simulations revealed a trailer of the upcoming Vessels: The Hawaiian Islands.

The package includes plenty of ships around Hawaii including US Navy vessels and landable moving hard-decks.

Included US Navy Vessels:

USS Missouri (BB-63) Battleship

Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile (DDG) Destroyers

Ticonderoga Class Guided Missile (CG) Cruisers

Oliver Hazard Perry Class (FFG) Frigates

Harpers Ferry Class Dock Landing (LSD) Ships

Tarawa Class Amphibious Assault (LHA) Ships

Virginia Class (SSN) Nuclear-powered Submarines

USS Bowfin (SS/AGSS-287) Balao-class Submarine

Standard Features:

PBR models

Navigation and Night lighting

Wake and Smoke VFX

‘Landable’ moving ships!

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.