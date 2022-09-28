Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon, Stockholm Arlanda & Shannon Airports, & Vessels: The Hawaiian Islands Get New Screenshots & Trailer

Connect with us

Third-party developers shared some more interesting news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.
We start with CJ Simulations & DC Designs, showing a spectacular special livery of the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Eurofighter Typhoon
Image Source: CJ Simulations

Next, we take a new look at Orbx’s Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ESSA) in Sweden showing a hotel and the tower.

Image Source: Orbx

MK Studios revealed another screenshot of Shannon Airport (EINN) in Ireland. The airport is “coming soon.”

Image Source; MK Studios

Last, but not least, Seafront Simulations revealed a trailer of the upcoming Vessels: The Hawaiian Islands.

The package includes plenty of ships around Hawaii including US Navy vessels and landable moving hard-decks.

Included US Navy Vessels:

  • USS Missouri (BB-63) Battleship
  • Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile (DDG) Destroyers
  • Ticonderoga Class Guided Missile (CG) Cruisers
  • Oliver Hazard Perry Class (FFG) Frigates
  • Harpers Ferry Class Dock Landing (LSD) Ships
  • Tarawa Class Amphibious Assault (LHA) Ships
  • Virginia Class (SSN) Nuclear-powered Submarines
  • USS Bowfin (SS/AGSS-287) Balao-class Submarine

Standard Features:

  • PBR models
  • Navigation and Night lighting
  • Wake and Smoke VFX
  • ‘Landable’ moving ships!

