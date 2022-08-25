Microsoft Flight Simulator PMDG Boeing 737-800 & Tunis Airport Released; Shannon, Dublin V2, & Saint Barthélemy Airports Announced

Today is a big day for Microsoft Flight Simulator, as it sees the release of a major airliner, but there’s more from third-party developers.

First of all, the Boeing 737-800 by PMDG has finally been released. As one of the most popular active airliners in the world, launched by one of the most respected third-party developers, it’s definitely a big milestone for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

It’s available for purchase for $69.99 on the developer’s own store. It’s worth mentioning that the price may feel a little steep for those who aren’t used to flight simulators. In that case, you may consider the -600 variant, which offers the same realism and general feature set for literally half the price.

Here’s a list of this aircraft’s features and a gallery.

Fully customized system simulation for all major and minor aircraft systems and components.

Highly sophisticated logical simulation of onboard information systems and aircraft management.

PMDG’s customized, flight model with enhanced physics augmentation.

Rigid body physics for wing and tail surfaces.

Fully customized flight control systems with normal, standby and reversionary capability.

Accurate resolution cockpit displays

Interchangeable equipment options for cockpit instrumentation

Numerous user configurable options from throughout the global 737 operator fleet.

Updated 737 options packages reflecting operational improvements and changes to the global 737 fleet.

Full featured failures simulation to cover nearly all QRH scenarios as well as real-world mean time to failure simulations model.

Native PMDG datalink simulation compatible with simBrief integration.

Incandescent and LED lighting packages, as well as fully dimming flight deck lights and annunciators.

Driveable pushback tug.

Customized sound package that leverages advanced sound recording and playback technology for incredible realism.

Sound environment built using recordings from a purpose-instrumented airplane recording effort.

Highly integrated exterior, interior cabin and flight deck sound environments.

Includes the 737-800 in passenger configuration with both blended winglets and split scimitar winglet configurations.

Includes the Boeing Business jet in with both blended winglets and split scimitar winglets configurations.

Includes both the 737-800 BDSF & BCF freighter with main deck cargo door with blended winglets.

Full set of ground equipment for each aircraft type, including passenger servicing vehicles, VIP vehicles for the BBJ and cargo handling equipment for the BDSF as well as the BCF.

Virtual cockpit model, with ultra high detail textures, 3D rendering and reflective properties.

Advanced animations techniques leveraging the new MSFS engine to truly bring the 737 flight deck to life.

Cockpit differences between the passenger, cargo and BBJ airplanes are accurately rendered.

PMDG Operations Center 2.0 for easy livery installation and ease of receiving free product updates from PMDG.

A full featured tutorial will guide you through proper operation of the 737 from power up to power down.

PMDG Simulations Official youTube content to aide new PMDG 737 pilots in getting the most from their purchase.

Free customer support both at our customer forum and directly from our support team if necessary.

Image Source: PMDG

Moving on to airports, Airworthy Designs officially announced (following a recent tease) Saint Barthélemy Gustaf III Airport (TFFJ) in the Caribbean, known as one of the most challenging airports in the world.

Here’s what you can expect.

The whole island modeled!

Full terminal interiors

Dynamic Animations

Animated Traffic

Airport features 2022 real world changes

Image Source; Airworthy Designs

Further announcements come from MK Studios, which revealed that it’s working on Shannon Airport (EINN) in Ireland.

It’s the third-busiest in the country and it served for a long time as the gateway to America,

On top of that, the developer will release version 2 of its Dublin International Airport. It’ll include “totally redone ground, a new layout, textures, and buildings. “

The MK studios is working hard on it to release it before Vatsim’s”cross the pond” event on October 22

Image Source MK Studios

Last, but not least, Tunis–Carthage International Airport (DTTA) in Tunisia has been released by Prealsoft.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $19.86 plus applicable VAT.

Highly detailed rendition of Tunis Carthage Airport DTTA

High resolution textures

PBR textures

Dynamic lighting

Ambient occlusion

Optimized for best framerates

Animated jetways

Misc objects, vehicles

Windows reflections

Image Source: Prealsoft

f you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.