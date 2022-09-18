Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Wroclaw, Kaduna, & Saint Crepin Airports Released; Kyritz Announced

Microsoft Flight Simulator Wroclaw
Image Source: Fly2High
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Wroclaw, Kaduna, & Saint Crepin Airports Released; Kyritz Announced

Third-party devs had interesting releases to share, alongside the announcement of another airport coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Published on

Third-party developers had quite a few interesting releases to share today, alongside the announcement of another airport coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

we start with Fly 2 High, which released Copernicus Airport Wrocław (EPWR) in Poland after a couple of days of teasing.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $10.94 plus applicable VAT.

  • Wroclaw Airport fully modeled
  • Enhanced 3D city lighting
  • PBR materials on airport buildings and ground (2K and 4K)
  • Internal terminal modeling
  • Custom animated vehicle traffic
  • Apron clutter and customized airport detail
  • Animated humans
Image Source: Fly 2 High

Next, we move to Africa with Make Africa Great Again, which released Kaduna International Airport (DNKA) in Nigeria.

It’s available on Simmarket for $8.95 plus applicable VAT.

  • Accurately modeled terminal and all surrounding buildings
  • 4K PBR textures used throughout for highest fidelity
  • Custom night lighting 
  • Custom parking positions matching with real life 
  • animated people
  • Custom Orthophotos
  • Real World based terraforming profile
  • Accurately placed static aircraft for the GA ramp
  • GSX profile included 
Image Source: Make Africa Great Again

FSX3D launched Mont-Dauphin – Saint-Crépin Aerodrome (LFNC) in France.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $11.94 plus applicable VAT.

  • Airfield true to reality
  • Highly detailed PBR 3D building models
  • Reworked photorealistic terrain across the entire area
  • Custom ground-poly
  • All building models as well as vehicles on screenshots are not original MSFS library objects
Image Source: FSX3D

Last, but not least, Aerosoft and its partner developer Aviation Sim Design announced Kyritz Airport (EDBK) in Germany.

While this is a smaller airfield used for general aviation and gliders, the quality showcased in the screenshots appears to be quite high, as you can see below.

Image Source: Aerosoft

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top