Microsoft Flight Simulator Wroclaw, Kaduna, & Saint Crepin Airports Released; Kyritz Announced

Image Source: Fly2High

Third-party devs had interesting releases to share, alongside the announcement of another airport coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

we start with Fly 2 High, which released Copernicus Airport Wrocław (EPWR) in Poland after a couple of days of teasing.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $10.94 plus applicable VAT.

Wroclaw Airport fully modeled

Enhanced 3D city lighting

PBR materials on airport buildings and ground (2K and 4K)

Internal terminal modeling

Custom animated vehicle traffic

Apron clutter and customized airport detail

Animated humans

Image Source: Fly 2 High

Next, we move to Africa with Make Africa Great Again, which released Kaduna International Airport (DNKA) in Nigeria.

It’s available on Simmarket for $8.95 plus applicable VAT.

Accurately modeled terminal and all surrounding buildings

4K PBR textures used throughout for highest fidelity

Custom night lighting

Custom parking positions matching with real life

animated people

Custom Orthophotos

Real World based terraforming profile

Accurately placed static aircraft for the GA ramp

GSX profile included

Image Source: Make Africa Great Again

FSX3D launched Mont-Dauphin – Saint-Crépin Aerodrome (LFNC) in France.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $11.94 plus applicable VAT.

Airfield true to reality

Highly detailed PBR 3D building models

Reworked photorealistic terrain across the entire area

Custom ground-poly

All building models as well as vehicles on screenshots are not original MSFS library objects

Image Source: FSX3D

Last, but not least, Aerosoft and its partner developer Aviation Sim Design announced Kyritz Airport (EDBK) in Germany.

While this is a smaller airfield used for general aviation and gliders, the quality showcased in the screenshots appears to be quite high, as you can see below.

Image Source: Aerosoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.