Microsoft Flight Simulator Cessna Citation Mustang & More Released; Kodiak 100 Amphibian Gets Release Date; Asturias, Spaceport America, & Lüdao Airports Announced

Image Source: Cockspur

Third-party developers had a lot of news to share today about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including aircraft and scenery.

We start with Cockspur, which released the Cessna 510 Citation Mustang.

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $24.64 plus applicable VAT.

3 different variants; Standard, High Sierra, and air ambulance

Multiple liveries

Different static elements depending on variant

Accurate flight model

Accurate systems modelling

Built from scratch for MSFS

Interactive Cabin

Visible passengers

Custom engine sounds

Extensive documentation

Developed with help from real Mustang Pilots

G1000 NXi integration

Image Source: Cockspur

Next, we learn that the Daher Kodiak 100 amphibian version will be released on October 12.

SimWorks Studios will sell it at its own store for €14.99 and €9,99 for those who already have the wheeled variant. Other providers will sell it at half the price of the wheeled variant.

You can check out a trailer below.

Orbx announced the upcoming Asturias Airport (LEAS) in Spain developed by Marcus Nyberg.

Full Asturias Airport in high detail and beautiful texture work

Custom animated airside traffic by Nool

New high-definition moving jetways

Handcrafted approach light objects & taxiway lights

Optional statics

Image Source: Orbx

The next announcement comes from FS Formosa, which is working on the small but scenic Lüdao Airport (RCGI) in Taiwan.

Image Source: FS Formosa

A fairly peculiar airport will come from UK2000 Scenery, which will release Spaceport America (9NM9) in New Mexico, the “world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport.”

iniBuilds released a treat in the form of its Venice Beach Pack in California, a perfect complement for its LLos Angeles Airport.

What makes it even sweeter is that it’s completely free and can be found here.

Upgraded over 3 miles of detailed coastline along the scenic Venice Beach area

A number of iconic landmarks are modelled such as the Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach Skatepark, and Venice Fishing Pier

Accurately placed, small details including animated palm trees, lifeguard towers, tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts and much more scattered throughout the coastline

Fictional runway spawning point placed on beach using ICAO code: KLVB

Image Source: IniBuilds

Last, but not least, FSDG released Landmarks of Germany – Lower Saxony & Bremen.

It can be purchased at the developer’s own site for 14,28 € including VAT.

Image Source: FSDG

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.