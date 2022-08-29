Connect with us

Image Source: Cockspur
Microsoft Flight Simulator Cessna Citation Mustang Gets New Screenshots; Landmarks of Germany Lower Saxony & Bremen Announced

Today third-party developers had assets and reveals to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We start with new screenshots of the Cessna Citation Mustang by Cockspur, which is coming Soon™.

Among these, you can see the Air Ambulance service version.

Image Source: Cockspur

We also get an announcement from Flight Sim Development Group, and it’s another landmarks add-on from its series dedicated to Germany.

This time around, it’s all about Lower Saxony & Bremen.

You can check out what a few of these landmarks look like below.

Image Source: Flight Sim Development Group

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

