Microsoft Flight Simulator Cessna Citation Mustang Gets New Screenshots; Landmarks of Germany Lower Saxony & Bremen Announced

Image Source: Cockspur

Today third-party developers had assets and reveals to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today third-party developers had assets and reveals to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with new screenshots of the Cessna Citation Mustang by Cockspur, which is coming Soon™.

Among these, you can see the Air Ambulance service version.

Image Source: Cockspur

We also get an announcement from Flight Sim Development Group, and it’s another landmarks add-on from its series dedicated to Germany.

This time around, it’s all about Lower Saxony & Bremen.

You can check out what a few of these landmarks look like below.

Image Source: Flight Sim Development Group

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.