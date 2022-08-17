Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-24, Cessna Citation Mustang, & Tokushima Airport Get New Screenshots

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Third-party developers revealed new screenshots of upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including both aircraft and an airport.

We start with Iris Simulations, which released two new screenshots of the Pilatus PC-24 business jet.

It’s worth mentioning that the developer’s logo will be replaced by Pilatus’ in the final release.

Portrayed here is the PC version, which will be more detailed than the Xbox version.

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Next is a lighter business jet, the Cessna Citation Mustang by Cockspur. This time around we see two new liveries which will support dynamic registration numbers.

Image Source: Cockspur

Last, but not least, we get to see new screenshots of Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan by Gate15Scenery. The images show one of the airport’s distinctive features, a group of statues portraying the Awa Odori dance, which is one of the traditional attractions Tokushima is famous for.

Image Source: Gate15Scenery

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review that will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.