Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-24, Cessna Citation Mustang, & Tokushima Airport Get New Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus
Image Source: Iris Simulations
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-24, Cessna Citation Mustang, & Tokushima Airport Get New Screenshots

Third-party developers revealed new screenshots of upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator
Published on

Third-party developers revealed new screenshots of upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including both aircraft and an airport.

We start with Iris Simulations, which released two new screenshots of the Pilatus PC-24 business jet.

It’s worth mentioning that the developer’s logo will be replaced by Pilatus’ in the final release.

Portrayed here is the PC version, which will be more detailed than the Xbox version.

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Next is a lighter business jet, the Cessna Citation Mustang by Cockspur. This time around we see two new liveries which will support dynamic registration numbers.

Image Source: Cockspur

Last, but not least, we get to see new screenshots of Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan by Gate15Scenery. The images show one of the airport’s distinctive features, a group of statues portraying the Awa Odori dance, which is one of the traditional attractions Tokushima is famous for.

Image Source: Gate15Scenery

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review that will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top