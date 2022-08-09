Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-24 Gets First Screenshots; Fokker F28 Fellowship Gets New Images; Brno Airport Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus
Image Source: Iris Simulations
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-24 Gets First Screenshots; Fokker F28 Fellowship Gets New Images; Brno Airport Released

Today third-party developers revealed new screenshots of upcoming aircraft and released a new airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Published on

Today third-party developers revealed new screenshots of upcoming aircraft and released a new airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Iris Simulations released the first screenshots of the Pilatus PC-24 business jet. If you think these look great, it’s actually the lower-detailed Xbox version. The PC version will be even more detailed.

The aircraft is still “a long way off” but you can see it below.

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Next, is Just Flight showing off the 8K textures for the Fokker F28 Fellowship.

Image Source: Just Flight

Last, but not least, Aerosoft released a brand new rendition of Brno–Tuřany Airport (LKTB) in the Czech Republic developed by Pavel Movzer.

It’s available on Aerosoft’s shop for €15.33 plus applicable VAT.

  • Detailed passenger terminal with interior and animated passengers
  • Airport infrastructure includes buildings, hangars, fire department building
  • Flying club Brno-Slatina
  • Flight school HERBST AERO
  • User models of lights along taxiways with lighting connected to them
  • Detailed marking of taxiway, runway, apron
  • Animated locator antenna, passengers, flags
  • Brno castle – a modern building located in the city which is called the Brno Tower with a height of 111 m
  • A detailed medical clinic in Brno, on the territory of which there are two operating helipads where you can land and take off in helicopters
  • The DHL Express logistics center was implemented
  • Logistics center near the airport Lorenc Logistic, Ltd
  • Implemented weather radar Sokolnice
Image Source: Aerosoft

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you’re curious about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Beijing Capital International AirportAnchorage International AirportFenix’s Airbus A320West Virginia International Yeager AirportKansai International AirportToronto Pearson Airportthe Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top