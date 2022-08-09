Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-24 Gets First Screenshots; Fokker F28 Fellowship Gets New Images; Brno Airport Released

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Today third-party developers revealed new screenshots of upcoming aircraft and released a new airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Iris Simulations released the first screenshots of the Pilatus PC-24 business jet. If you think these look great, it’s actually the lower-detailed Xbox version. The PC version will be even more detailed.

The aircraft is still “a long way off” but you can see it below.

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Next, is Just Flight showing off the 8K textures for the Fokker F28 Fellowship.

Image Source: Just Flight

Last, but not least, Aerosoft released a brand new rendition of Brno–Tuřany Airport (LKTB) in the Czech Republic developed by Pavel Movzer.

It’s available on Aerosoft’s shop for €15.33 plus applicable VAT.

Detailed passenger terminal with interior and animated passengers

Airport infrastructure includes buildings, hangars, fire department building

Flying club Brno-Slatina

Flight school HERBST AERO

User models of lights along taxiways with lighting connected to them

Detailed marking of taxiway, runway, apron

Animated locator antenna, passengers, flags

Brno castle – a modern building located in the city which is called the Brno Tower with a height of 111 m

A detailed medical clinic in Brno, on the territory of which there are two operating helipads where you can land and take off in helicopters

The DHL Express logistics center was implemented

Logistics center near the airport Lorenc Logistic, Ltd

Implemented weather radar Sokolnice

Image Source: Aerosoft

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.