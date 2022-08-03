Microsoft Flight Simulator Fokker F28, C-17, & Newark Airport Get New Screenshots & Dev Updates; Kagoshima Released & Pristina Announced

Image Source: Delta Simulations

Third-party developers continue to work hard on add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and new reveals and a release have been shared today.

We start with Just Flight, which provided a development update and new screenshots of its upcoming Fokker F28 Fellowship vintage regional airliner.

“As mentioned in our last development update, the F28 team have been very busy working on extensive upgrades to the cockpit, and here some of the results! Between the four variants of the F28, and the many operators over its decades of services, no two cockpits are guaranteed to be alike in the real-world. Therefore we have reconfigured the cockpit to match the real aircraft that we visited at the Fokker Technical College, for the most authentic environment possible. Our artists have upgraded the visual fidelity of every area of the cockpit and are now working on even higher texture resolution for pin-sharp clarity, whilst our testing team, which includes F28 flight, engineering and training crew, have been hard at work checking over every inch of the cockpit as development work progresses. We’ve included some screenshots showing the stunning cockpit lighting. The F28 has a very different look to other airliners, including the hundreds of large and brightly-coloured annunciator and warning lights, adding to the unique and immersive feel of the aircraft.”

Image Source: Just Flight

Next comes Delta Simulations, which is working hard on remaking the flight deck of its freeware C-17 Globemaster III. The screenshots you see below are work-in-progress and still lacking PBR.

If you’d like to know more, you can follow the aircraft’s development on the developer’s Discord server. A work-in-progress version can already be downloaded on Flightsim.to.

Image Source: Delta Simulations

Drzewiecki Design provided new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

Moving on to a release, Fly 2 High launched Kagoshima Airport (RJFK) in Japan.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $16.35 plus applicable VAT.

Extremely realistic airport

Custom jetway

Dynamic lighting

PBR Materials

Frame rates friendly

Animated Humans

Last, but not least, we get an announcement from M’M Simulations, which is currently working on Pristina International Airport Adem Jashari (BKPR).

It’s the only international airport in Kosovo, so it’s definitely an important destination for anyone who wants to fly to and from the small nation in the Balkans.

Image Source: M’M Simulations

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.