Microsoft Flight Simulator Saga & Newark Airports Get New Screenshots; Juneau & Yakutat Announced; Riohacha Released

Third-party developers had new assets, reveals, and even a release to share of upcoming airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Today third-party developers had quite a few assets, reveals, and even a release to share of upcoming airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start in Japan, with SNJ Sim revealing new screenshots of Saga Airport (RJFS).

The screenshots focus on the terminal and you can check them out below.

Image Source: SNJ Sim

Next is Drzewiecki Design, which provided new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States. 

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

Northern Sky Studio announced two brand new airports in Alaska, United States, Juneau International Airport (PAJN) and Yakutat Airport (PAYA), also providing the first screenshots.

Juneau is coming after Sim Update 10 which will release at the end of this month.

Image Source: Northern Sky Studio

Last, but not least, we go to Colombia with the release of Almirante Padilla Airport (SKRH) serving the coastal city of Rioacha.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $10.09 plus applicable VAT.

Image Source: WingSim

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

