Microsoft Flight Simulator SeaRey Elite Announced; Sharm El-Sheikh & Mocopulli Airports Released; Tokushima Gets New Screenshots

News

The SeaRey Elite flying boat has been announced for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Third-party developers are continuing to reveal news about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, on top of releasing new airports.

We start with the announcement of a new aircraft, the Progressive Aerodyne SeaRey Elite amphibious flying boat.

It’s in development at FlightSim Studio under Aerosoft’s umbrella and it’ll come for both PC and Xbox.

Yet, the PC version will come with more features, while the Xbox version will be more affordable.

Xbox Edition

  • Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA
  • Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside
  • Multiple real world liveries included
  • Integrated flightplan route direction indicator (Garmin inReach mini)
  • Multiple custom-coded instruments like, EIS 4000, GTX320, IC-A200
  • Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine
  • In-game checklist including custom camera positions and action item highlighting
  • Several special features such as: dynamic registration on liveries, custom yaw string animation, simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course

Desktop Edition

  • Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA including homebuild experimental version
  • Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside
  • Multiple real world liveries included
  • Custom EFB/Tablet with various settings
    • Integrated flight plan data and moving map
    • Real time weight & balance menu
    • Simulated walkaround with interactive & animated check items like wheels, control surfaces, prop rotation and tie-down
  • Multiple custom-coded instruments like Garmin InReach, EIS 4000, GTX320, IC-A200
  • Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine
  • In-game checklist including custom camera positions and action item highlighting
  • Several special features such as: dynamic registration on liveries, custom yaw string animation, simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course
Microsoft Flight Simulator SeaRey Elite (1)
Image source: Aerosoft

Next, we take another look at Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan by Gate15Scenery, and specifically the JASDF part of the airport.

Image Source: Gate15Scenery

Moving on to releases, FSDG released Sharm El-Sheikh Airport (HESH) in Egypt.

It can be purchased at the developer’s own store for €19.04.

  • Detailed airport scenery of Sharm El-Sheikh (HESH / SSH)
  • Includes terminal 1 and terminal 2 extension
  • Updated to feature latest changes at the airport
  • Optimized for great performance and visual results in MSFS
  • Compatible with all known add-ons
  • Manual included
Image Source: FSDG

Last, but not least, is the release of Mocopulli Airport (SCPQ) in Chile by LushoDev.

It can be purchased on SimMarket for $14.27 plus applicable VAT.

Image Source: LushoDev

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

