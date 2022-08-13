Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Avro RJ Announced; Kobe, Tokushima, & Dallas Love Field Airports Get New Screenshots

Third-party developers continue to work on add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and new reveals have been shared today.
Following the release of the BAE 146, Just Flight announced its successor, the Avro RJ.

Included in the package will be three variants: the RJ70, RJ85, and RJ100. 25 liveries covering operators from all over the world will be included.

Image Source: Just Flight

Devinci released more images of Kobe Airport (RJBE) in Japan. Testing has started so it shouldn’t be too long before release.

Below you can read a list of features.

  • Detailed terminal with interior
  • Physically Based Rendering used for all customs objects with 4k textures.
  • Carefully made and tested LODs for all custom objects.
  • Custom animated jetways
  • Custom taxi signs and wig-wag lights
  • Custom lighting for all areas of the island airport
  • Custom accurate round markings
  • Detailed car parkings all around the airport
  • All gates, taxiways and parking areas designed according to current charts for AI traffic to use correctly
  • Kobe Train Station and custom animated train
  • Kobe Bay shuttle and ferry ship modeled
  • Ravimana village
  • And much more
Image Souce: Devinci

We stay in Japan with Gate15Scenery, which revealed a look at the JASDF part of Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan.

Image Source: Gate15Scenery

Last, but not least, iBlueYonder revealed new screenshots of Dallas Love Field (KDAL). We learn that it’ll be released on the official marketplace, iniBuilds’ store, and SimMarket.

Image Source: iBlueYonder

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

