Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330 Livery List Revealed; Kobe & Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airports Get New Screenshots; Paphos Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330
Image Souce: Aerosoft
News

Third-party developers continue to work on add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and new reveals and a release have been shared today.
We start with Aerosoft, which revealed the livery list of the upcoming Airbus A330 by way of project manager Mathijs Kok.

  •  SAT-Antenne normal door:
    • DRAGON AIR B-LAB
    • EDELWEIS HB-JHQ
    • LION PK-LEF
    • VIRGIN ATLANTIC G-VKSS
    • CORSAIR F-HSKY
  • 1 SAT-Antenne small door:
    • AIR_CANADA C-GFAF
    • CATHAY PACIFIC B-LBJ
    • EUROWINGS O-OSFB
    • SAUDIA HZ-AQI
    • SINGAPORE AIRLINES 9V-SSB
  • 2 SAT-Antenne small door:
    • LUFTHANSA D-AIKO
    • SWISS HB-JHK
    • AIRBUS HOUSECOLOR

Next is a developer that has been silent for a long time. After almost a year under the radar, Devinci revealed that work on Kobe Airport (RJBE) in Japan not only has continued but it’s almost completed.

The developer also shared a new gallery of screenshots that looks very promising.

Image Souce: Devinci

Back to Aerosoft, we get to see new screenshots of Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport (EDSB) in Germany.

Image Source: Aerosoft

Last, but not least, MXI Design released Paphos International Airport (LCPH), Cyprus’ second-largest airport.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $11.25 plus applicable VAT.

  • Up to date ground layout
  • High detailed ground polygons and markings
  • High detailed modeled airport buildings for best rendition of the airport
  • PBR implementation to airport buildings
  • Basic interior model of both terminals for gives a depth
  • Animated passengers and flags
Image Souce: MXI Design

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

