Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330 Livery List Revealed; Kobe & Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airports Get New Screenshots; Paphos Released

Third-party developers continue to work on add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and new reveals and a release have been shared today.

We start with Aerosoft, which revealed the livery list of the upcoming Airbus A330 by way of project manager Mathijs Kok.

SAT-Antenne normal door: DRAGON AIR B-LAB EDELWEIS HB-JHQ LION PK-LEF VIRGIN ATLANTIC G-VKSS CORSAIR F-HSKY

1 SAT-Antenne small door: AIR_CANADA C-GFAF CATHAY PACIFIC B-LBJ EUROWINGS O-OSFB SAUDIA HZ-AQI SINGAPORE AIRLINES 9V-SSB

2 SAT-Antenne small door: LUFTHANSA D-AIKO SWISS HB-JHK AIRBUS HOUSECOLOR



Next is a developer that has been silent for a long time. After almost a year under the radar, Devinci revealed that work on Kobe Airport (RJBE) in Japan not only has continued but it’s almost completed.

The developer also shared a new gallery of screenshots that looks very promising.

Back to Aerosoft, we get to see new screenshots of Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport (EDSB) in Germany.

Last, but not least, MXI Design released Paphos International Airport (LCPH), Cyprus’ second-largest airport.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $11.25 plus applicable VAT.

Up to date ground layout

High detailed ground polygons and markings

High detailed modeled airport buildings for best rendition of the airport

PBR implementation to airport buildings

Basic interior model of both terminals for gives a depth

Animated passengers and flags

