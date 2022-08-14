Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A380, Boeing 757, Cessna Citation Mustang, & Pilatus PC-24 Get New Video & Screenshots; Herning Airport Announced

Microsoft Flight Simulator A380X
Image Source: FlyByWire
Today third-party developers have shared new reveals about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and released a new airport.
We start with FlyByWire, which provided a new video of the upcoming freeware Airbus A380, showing the majestic flight deck with some of the systems running.

While the aircraft doesn’t have a release date just yet, you can follow its development on the group’s Discord server.

Next, we get two more work-in-progress screenshots of the exterior of the Boeing 757-200 & 300 in the works at Bluebird Simulations.

Image Source: Blue Bird Simulations

Moving on from airliners to business jets, Cockspur released new images of its upcoming Cessna Citation Mustang, showing some of its factory liveries.

Image Source: Cockspur

Iris Simulations provided the first look at the model for the PC version of the Pilatus PC-24, of which we recently saw the simplified Xbox version.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-24
Image Source: Iris Simulations

SimNord announced a new upcoming airport in its quest to cover all of Denmark, and it’s Herning Airport (EKHG). It’ll come for both PC and Xbox to the official marketplace.

Image Source: Simnord

Last, but not least, WingSim released Alfonso López Pumarejo Airport (SKVP) serving Valledupar in Colombia.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $11.30 plus applicable VAT.

Image Source: WingSim

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review that will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

