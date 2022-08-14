Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A380, Boeing 757, Cessna Citation Mustang, & Pilatus PC-24 Get New Video & Screenshots; Herning Airport Announced

Image Source: FlyByWire

Today third-party developers have shared new reveals about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and released a new airport.

We start with FlyByWire, which provided a new video of the upcoming freeware Airbus A380, showing the majestic flight deck with some of the systems running.

While the aircraft doesn’t have a release date just yet, you can follow its development on the group’s Discord server.

Next, we get two more work-in-progress screenshots of the exterior of the Boeing 757-200 & 300 in the works at Bluebird Simulations.

Image Source: Blue Bird Simulations

Moving on from airliners to business jets, Cockspur released new images of its upcoming Cessna Citation Mustang, showing some of its factory liveries.

Image Source: Cockspur

Iris Simulations provided the first look at the model for the PC version of the Pilatus PC-24, of which we recently saw the simplified Xbox version.

Image Source: Iris Simulations

SimNord announced a new upcoming airport in its quest to cover all of Denmark, and it’s Herning Airport (EKHG). It’ll come for both PC and Xbox to the official marketplace.

Image Source: Simnord

Last, but not least, WingSim released Alfonso López Pumarejo Airport (SKVP) serving Valledupar in Colombia.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $11.30 plus applicable VAT.

Image Source: WingSim

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.