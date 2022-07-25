Microsoft Flight Simulator F-22 Raptor Released; Boeing 757 & Belfast Airport Get New Screenshots

Image Source: Top Match Studios

Today third-party developers had a relevant aircraft release in store for Microsoft Flight Simulator and new assets to share.

We start with Top Match Studios, which released its F-22A Raptor.

This top-dog fighter can be purchased at Just Flight’s store for $35.99. Below you can find a full list of features and a trailer.

Custom-programmed simulated fly-by-wire control system for virtually carefree flight control

Auto-trim / pitch control

G-limiter

Roll rate limiter

Yaw limiter

Synthesised thrust vectoring performance and pitch manoeuvrability with smooth control responses up to 90 degrees angle of attack, and controllability at 20 knots or less without stall roll-off effects

Use of new computational fluid dynamics modelling for improved aerodynamic responses

Highly resistant to departure from controlled flight throughout the flight envelope

Precision, stable high altitude flight control to 60,000 feet and above

Take-off/Approach mode (landing gear down) ensures more docile control for virtually effortless handling during take-off and landing approaches

Custom-modelled autoflap system

Accurately modelled take-off, approach and landing speeds

Low speed / high alpha aerobatic manoeuvres possible; J-turns, pedal turns, power loop etc.

Highly detailed fully custom 3D cockpit modelling with:

Highly detailed modelling and texturing of cockpit, control panel and ICP/HUD module

Detailed ejection seat model

Highly detailed Head-Up Display (HUD) based on Air Force specifications and real world F-22A primary HUD navigation mode display

Fully functional SMFDs and PMFD (using fully customised instrumentation suite) including moving map, customised traffic display, fuel menu, stores management etc.

Fully functional and customised ICP module with many features and functions

Canopy interior reflections and rain effects

Most buttons, knobs and switches are animated and many are functional

Full suite of essential autopilot and navigation controls

Functional engine management controls in SMFDs and in cockpit

Full cockpit lighting and HUD lighting controls including normal lighting and simulated night vision goggle compatible lighting colour

Customised airspeed and angle-of-attack gauges (to correct default game inaccuracies)

Numerous additional customised screens and gauges with CAS messages and alerting system

‘Hidden’ G3000 navigation screen included to allow in-flight flight planning and course changes

Detailed custom 3D exterior model

Highly detailed 3D exterior model

Detailed, highly accurate custom texturing including metallic, semi-metallic and non-metallic surface texturing effects

Animation and conditional animation sequences for all flight control

Detailed and fully animated landing gear and extension/retraction sequence with accurate movement sequences and timing

Weapon bay door animations and missile rail animations

Optional stores configuration available to simulate loading, placement and display of 6 x AIM 120D and 2 x Aim 9X missiles (non-MSFS Marketplace version only)

Optionally displayed, detailed drop tank models to simulate 2 x 600 gallon external fuel loads

Custom dynamic visual effects including condensation and g-vapour effects, afterburner flame and lighting effects, engine starter flame/smoke and others

Cold and dark visual modelling features (boarding ladder, remove before flight tags etc.) that are user controlled

Thrust vectoring animations with animated afterburner flame effect

Pilot figure (can be optionally displayed when aircraft is cold/dark)

Custom canopy reflections and tinting

Full exterior lighting systems include custom landing and taxi lighting, electroluminescent formation lighting, navigation lights and beacons, all modeled after the actual aircraft, with correct lighting positions and timing

Three detailed liveries (Langley, Hickam and Elmendorf)

Engine and performance modelling based on USAF specifications

Accurate weight and fuel quantities (includes additional fuel to simulate 2 x 600 gallon ferry drop tanks)

Engine model tuned to realistic specifications for thrust and performance

Modelled fuel consumption in line with real world specifications in both dry and afterburning thrust

Drag and lift model tuned to estimated specifications

Mach 2.4+ maximum speed (will reach or exceed Mach 2.6) at optimum altitude

Mach 1.7+ supercruise capability at optimum altitude

Supersonic climb to high altitude

Incredible acceleration rates at maximum throttle

Supersonic capability up to 60,000 feet and above

Service ceiling modelled to approx. 70,000 feet

Accurate fuel consumption and maximum range at all altitudes (not based on the default sim turbine model, but customised to improve accuracy of turbine fuel consumption and thrust)

Other features and included items

VR headset compatible

User manual with essential ‘how to’ guide and a guide to performing aerobatic manoeuvres seen performed by real-life Raptor Demo Team demonstrations

A ‘No-FBW’ model compatible with keyboard-only use and non-standardised control input devices. A completely separate flight physics model based on the native Asobo FBW module, but performs nearly as well as the standard model.

Three custom liveries with markings for real-world aircraft from Elmendorf AFB in Alaska, Langley AFB in Virginia, and Hickam AFB in Hawaii. More liveries will be developed and posted for free and/or included in subsequent updates.

Custom sound set using real world F-22A sound samples, custom sounds and use of native SuperHornet sounds for specific effects

Commitment by the developers to provide a variety of future improvements and upgrades to the model based on community feedback

Next, we get two more work-in-progress images of the Boeing 757-200 & 300 in the works at Bluebird Simulations. The developer has been focusing on the finer details under the belly and the nose, as you can see below.

Image Source: Blue Bird Simulations

Last, but not least, Pyreegue provided new screenshots of its upcoming Belfast International Airport (EGAA) in Northern Ireland.

Image Source: Pyreegue

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.