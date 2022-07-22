Microsoft Flight Simulator Boeing 757 & Harrier Get New Screenshots & Dev Updates; Mataveri Airport Announced; Analog Caravan & South America Mesh Released

Image source: Blue Bird Simulations

Today third-party developers had interesting news and releases to share about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with the Boeing 757-200 & 300 in the works at Bluebird Simulations, which received several screenshots and a development update.

“Over the last few months, we have focused a lot on getting the VC animations complete along with working on the FMS ( Flight Management System ) and flight dynamics. The VC animations are 90% complete. However, many switches still need to be integrated into the systems. From the FMS perspective, several pages on the FMC, certain AP functions, Navigation display , PFD are functioning. Without revealing too much it’s worth emphasising that the FMS is a huge priority. After the FMS is complete, we will work on the other systems of the aircraft. On the exterior model, we have focused mainly on the landing gear. Still a lot of parts left to do but it is coming along nicely. The textures are unchanged from the last update but these are really just placeholder textures. A lot of detailed work is still left to do to really bring the textures to life. The flight model has received attention too. However, there is much left to do here. We plan on integrating two different flight models. One will be aimed at “easier flying” while the other is aimed at maximum realism within the simulator limitations.”

Image source: Blue Bird Simulations

We also get a small but juicy update from DC Designs about the upcoming AV-8B Harrier II, which will likely release in September.

“I did manage some more work on the Harrier cockpit this week and have decided to go with the Asobo pilot as it’s more general to the type. The BIG news though is that, as promised, CodenameJack has now custom coded an entirely new VTOL system that makes all the others look like a cartoon. There is plenty of time to refine it further but I flight-tested it for the first time this week and it’s, well, proper VTOL, the real deal, just as we’d hoped for. Hopefully next week I will be back onto the Harrier cockpit full-time so that I can show off some new art and images next week. Launch for the Harrier is likely to be September now, due to the need for SU10 updates.”

Image source: DC Designs

Next, we get an announcement from SoFly, which will publish Mataveri International Airport (SCIP) developed by WTFlightSim.

If the name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s the most remote airport in the world on Easter Island, so it’s certainly an interesting destination if you like long-haul flights.

You can read and see what it offers below.

Lovingly created airport with high-quality UHD textures

Stunning scenic approach that takes you right over the cliff edge

Amazing island views from all angles of the airport

Brimming with local knowledge and features such as the iconic Moai statues

An airport that can accommodate all aircraft types and sizes offering you limitless possibilities

Outstanding atmosphere of the airport thanks to the pixel-perfect airport signage

Excellent performance with a focus on highly detailed modelling

Accurate layout, signage, and modelling for the most realistic rendition

Moving on to releases, Just Flight and Black Square released the Steam Gauge Overhaul – Analog Caravan, which isn’t a stand-alone aircraft but fully converts the interior of the default Cessna Grand Caravan massively improving the complexity of the simulation.

You can buy it on Just Flight’s own store for €24.95 and below you can read and see what it offers.

Model

Accurately modelled 208B Grand Caravan interior ONLY (uses default exterior model), created from hundreds of reference photos, panoramas and technical documentation

100% MSFS native animation code for the smoothest animations and cockpit interactions using either legacy or new cockpit interaction modes

4096×4096 (4K) textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity

PBR (Physically Based Rendering) materials with real-time environment reflections for superb quality and realism

Detailed normal mapping for leather, fabric, plastic, stitches, scratches, carpet and tooling marks, resulting in a texture resolution of 10,000 pixels per square inch (90.0kB)

Extensive use of the new MSFS decal system for nearly vector-graphic quality of labels, arrows and exterior detail features

Cockpit

Greatly enhanced instrument panel detail compared to default aircraft, with every label and marking in its place. If it appears in the real aircraft, you can interact with it!

Custom-coded steam gauges with low-pass filtering, needle bounce, and physics provide ultra-realistic and silky smooth animations like you’ve never seen before

Carefully modelled components match the depth and character of the real instrumentation, based on reference photos, schematics and real world measurements. Unlike other expensive Flight Sim aircraft, every piece of equipment that appears in a Black Square aircraft is modelled after a real piece of aircraft equipment, and will behave the same way in its primary functionality.

Every knob, switch and button is interactable and implemented, along with its respective electrical circuitry. Turn systems on and off or pull circuit breakers to see the impact it has on your generators and battery via the analog meters. Automatic load shedding and standby generators are also simulated. Many pieces of equipment respond correctly to electrical configurations with warning messages and diagnostic codes.

Fully 3D cockpit lighting technology for every gauge and panel, with ambient bounce lighting for a more immersive night-time experience that won’t leave you fumbling around in unrealistically dark spots

4096×4096 (4K) PBR textures on cockpit and panel for crisp instrumentation. Even see the fingerprints on instrument glass!

Hideable yokes, adjustable sun visors and other cockpit aesthetics

All placards and warning labels from the real aircraft represented

Systems

Black Square’s overhauled cockpits with analog instrumentation go far beyond a visual upgrade. Included, you will find a complete redesign of all aircraft systems to more closely match the real aircraft, with a focus on electrical systems. Also included are more accurate weight and balance, lighting systems, flight dynamics and ground handling. Enjoy features such as:

Completely interactable electrical system with 12 buses and 90 circuits

Improved turbine dynamics (ITT, TRQ, Ng, Fuel Flow, Inertial Separator), battery charging circuitry and load shedding

Selective state saving for radio selection, radio frequency memory, cabin aesthetics etc.

Engine limit excursions that decrease engine health and will eventually lead to failure

Crew/Passenger oxygen system that depletes according to pressure altitude, passenger occupancy and the biological demand of each passenger based on weight

Standby flap motor circuitry, logic and switches, and working propeller governor test

Dimmable annunciators and backlighting controlled via their respective electrical circuits and individual radio power settings

Automatically dimming screens via photocell match real-world equipment

Remote compass control with automatic gyro slaving simulated with electrical systems

Checklists

Over 350 checklist items are provided for 30+ Normal, Abnormal and Emergency procedures in textual form in the manual, and in-game, using the MSFS native checklist system with control and instrument highlighting. If it’s in the checklist, it’s settable in the aircraft!

Sounds

Black Square’s Analog Caravan features the default MSFS-native (Wwise) 3D Grand Caravan sound package, inside and out. Default sounds have been carefully assigned to all interactable cockpit elements for an authentic 3D spatial experience.

Rich audio for every switch, button, lever and electrical system

Detailed physics-based effects on engine and wind noise

Accurately positioned 3D sound sources (best enjoyed in VR!)

Flight dynamics

The Analog Caravan features a slightly improved flight model compared to the default Grand Caravan, with tweaks based on operator feedback online.

INSTRUMENTATION/EQUIPMENT LIST

Main Panel

Annunciator Panel

Quartz Analog Chronometer

True Airspeed Indicator

Bendix/King KI 256 Vacuum Artificial Horizon

Bendix/King KEA 130A Altimeter

Bendix/King KI 229 Radio Magnetic Indicator (RMI)

Bendix/King KI 525A Horizontal Situation Indicator (HSI)

Vertical Speed Indicator

Bendix/King KI 206 Localizer

Mid-Continent Turn Coordinator

Bendix/King KRA-10A Radar Altimeter

Engine Instrumentation

Duplicate Co-pilot Instrumentation

Avionics

Garmin GMA 340 Audio Panel

Garmin GTN 750 (COM 1) (PMS50 or TDS)

Garmin GNS 530W (COM 1)

Garmin GNS 430W (COM 2)

Bendix/King KX-155B (COM 1 / NAV 1)

Bendix/King KX-155B (COM 2 / NAV 2)

Bendix/King KNS-80 RNAV Navigation System (incl. NAV 3)

Bendix/King KR 87 (ADF)

Bendix/King KDI 572 (DME)

Bendix/King KAP 140 Autopilot

Bendix RDR1150XL Colour Weather Radar

Garmin GTX 327 Transponder

Electrical/Miscellaneous

100+ Circuit Breakers

Multi-Function Volt/Amp Meter

Bendix/King KA 51B Remote Compass Synchroscope

Propeller Amps Indicator

Vacuum Indicator

Oxygen Pressure Gauge

Hobbs Timer

Image Source: Just Flight

Last, but certainly not least, Orbx has released its massive South America mesh, finally providing an enhancement to the full South American continent, which is definitely welcome.

You can purchase it for $13.08 on Orbx Direct, and it comes with the following:

10m DEM data for the Andes

Minimal performance impact

Compiled to reduce LOD morphing

Self-contained product

Image Source: Orbx

