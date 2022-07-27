Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A380 Gets New Screenshots; Iris Simulations’ F-22 Raptor Canceled; Rockhampton & Unalaska Airports Announced

Today third-party developers had a few interesting add-on reveals and a release to share for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We get to see new screenshots of the upcoming freeware Airbus A380 by FlyByWire, showcased on the group’s Discord server.

Specifically, we take a look at the beautifully-textured and modeled pedestal and at the view from the flight deck side window.

Image Source: FlyByWire

We also hear about a canceled project: Iris Simulations decided to discontinue the development of its F-22 Raptor following the recent release of the model by Top Match Studios. The developer will focus on its other projects, the Pilatus PC-9 and PC-24.

Next, is a couple of announcements from Orbx, which revealed two new airports coming from independent developers that work under its umbrella.

Rob Byrne is working on Rockhampton Airport (YBRK) in Australia, while Matteo Veneziani is currently developing Unalaska Airport (PADU) and the nearby town in Alaska, also known as Tom Madsen Dutch Harbor Airport. It’s definitely an interesting destination on the remote Aleutian Islands.

Image Source: Orbx

We also get a release from Skyline Simulations, and it’s the previously-announced Roanoke–Blacksburg Regional Airport (KROA) in Virginia, United States.

You can purchase it on the developer’s own store for €19.80.

Designed with the latest airport updates

UHD Realistic Custom Textures

Detailed HD Ground with PBR and decals

Super Detailed 3D modeling

PBR Materials on every building

Thousands of 3D custom static objects

Amazing and detailed night textures

FSEco-subsystem

Accurate City using original OSM data

Ground Traffic

Image Source: Skyline Simulations

