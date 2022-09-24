Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-21 Gets New Screenshots; Incheon International Airport Released; Free Venice Beach Landmarks Announced

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Microsoft Flight Simulator developers keep sharing new reveals and releases of add-ons for the popular sim, and today we’re getting more.

We start with Iris Simulations, which released new screenshots of its upcoming Pilatus PC-21 trainer, which is currently in beta testing before release.

Image Source: Iris Simulations

We continue with the release of a very relevant airport in South-East Asia, Incheon International Airport (RKSI), which serves the capital of South Korea, Seoul.

It’s available on the developer’s own store ffor $28.99

Latest Sim Update (SU10) tested product;

Accurate Terminal 1 and new Terminal 2 buildings, Concourse, hangars, towers, freight buildings and airport layout;

​Accurate Songdo City and major parts of Incheon City buildings/skyscrapers;

Custom Animated Jetways;

3 type Video Docking Guidance System (VDGS) programmed to all gates at Terminal 1 (Safedock T1), Terminal 2 (AIDA) and Concourse (Honeywell);

Latest High Resolution (7cm-30cm pixel) orthoimagery replacing MS version (Covers the whole Incheon Island);

Accurate hand-placed autogen (vegetation) that conforms with city, town, district, parking, and farm grids;

Incheon Bridge connecting Incheon Intl Airport (Yeongjong Island) with mainland. (South Korea’s longest bridge);

Fully optimized for smooth simulation experience;

New taxiways, runways (16 L/R-34 L/R)

New overnight north parking;

New deicing zones at north and midfield;

New Cool Cargo Center for refrigerated freight at midfield;

Added realistic coastlines using correct blending techniques;

Added wharf, fuel tank farms and buildings at coastal areas near Songdo and Incheon Island.

Added buildings and high rises at Incheon Island and near airport;

Added airport fire stations (south, east and west areas of the airfield);

Added airport catering buildings and service/maintenance buildings;

Added grunge work showing tire markings on runways and taxiways;

…and much more.

Lastly, iniBuild announced a Venice Beach landmark package, designed to go with its upcoming Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX).

Perhaps the best part of the news is that this package is coming soon and will be free.

You can check out a trailer below.

Last but not least, today (September 24) the Flight Simulation Association will host a livestreamed panel on the “Gaming vs. Flight Simulation” theme.

Yours truly will be there to try to represent both sides of the issue, alongside friends from FSElite and HeliSimmer.

The panel starts at 19:00 Zulu, which translates into Noon PDT, 3:00 pm EDT, 8:00 PM BST, or 9:00 PM CEST, depending on where you live.

Below you can read a description of the panel and find the embedded livestream ready to watch along when it starts.

“Today, flight simulation is available on gaming consoles, low-end PCs, and even mobile devices. Through the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the hobby of flight simulation has become more accessible and mainstream than ever. Does this mean we’re entering a new “race to the bottom” for quality of flight simulation add-ons? Is it even worth developing products for the PC market anymore? Join some of the community’s most high-profile media personalities for a discussion on how the world of flight simulation is changing. The live discussion will also feature a Q&A segment with the audience.”

