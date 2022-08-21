Microsoft Flight Simulator Cardiff & Lognes–Émerainville Airports Announced; Pilatus PC-21 & Tokushima Get New Screenshots; Townsville Landmarks Released

Image source: Iris Simulations

More add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator have been released and revealed.

We get to see a single screenshot of the upcoming Pilatus PC-21 by Iris Simulations and RAAF Virtual.

According to the developer, the aircraft is in the QA phase.

Image source: Iris Simulations

Next, we see more screenshots of Tokushima Awaodori Airport (RJOS) in Japan by Gate15Scenery.

We see the front of the terminal featuring the monument portraying the Awa Odori festival dance, which gives the name to the airport and is a very well known attraction of Tokushima.

Image source: Gate15Scenery

Pilot Plus has announced its next airport, and it’s Cardiff (EGFF) in the United Kingdom.

As the busiest airport in Wales, this is bound to be another compelling release for the developer.

Image source: Pilot Plus

Another announcement comes from Fly2High, and it’s Lognes–Émerainville Aerodrome near Paris, France.

While it’s a smaller airport, its proximity to the French capital makes it an interesting addition to the country’s landscape.

Last, but not least, Impulse Simulations released a landmark package portraying Townsville in Queensland, Australia.

You can purchase it at the developer’s own store for $9.95.

Full PBR Texturing

Hand crafted all prominent high-rises

North QLD Stadium in high detail

Custom ships, boats and marinas with navigation markers

Animated HVAC systems and Roof Ventilation

Strand clean up with hand made Strand Pier

Improved night lighting

100+ hand placed 3D models

3D communication towers around the city and Mt Stuart

Custom 3D BOM radar tower

Animated big Aussie flag near Hospital (SU10 Required to see)

Many vegetation and water/road fixes

Image source: Impulse Simulations

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.