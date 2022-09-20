Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-21, Boeing 757,  Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden & Lanyu Airports Get New Screenshots

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Third-party developers are continuing to show new images of upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, both aircraft and airports.

We start with Iris Simulations which showcased the upcoming Pilatus PC-21 trainer, including the first look at the highly-detailed cockpit.

The aircraft is entering beta, so release shouldn’t be far.

Image Source: Iris Simulations

Next, we take a look at Blue Bird Simulations‘ Boeing 757, showing off the details of the engines and pylons.

Image Source: Blue Bird Simulations

We move on to airports with FS Formosa about to release Lanyu Airport (RCNY) serving Orchid Island in Taiwan.

Image Source: FS Formosa

Last, but not least, Aerosoft revealed new screenshots of Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport (EDSB) in Germany.

This add-on is also entering beta.

Image Source: Aerosoft

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.