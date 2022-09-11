Microsoft Flight Simulator Boeing 757 & Newark Liberty International Airport Get New Screenshots

Connect with us

Third-party developers have released new screenshots showcasing upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We start with Blue Bird Simulations, which showcased its upcoming Boeing 757.

Specifically, we take a look at the flight deck during an autoland.

Moving on to a very relevant airport, Drzewiecki Design released new work-in-progress images of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Things seem to be progressing nicely even if release is still a ways off.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

