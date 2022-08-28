Microsoft Flight Simulator Harrier & Newark Liberty Airport Get New Video & Screenshots; Iowa City & Pensacola Airports Released

Third-party developers provided new assets about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, on top of new releases.

We start with DC Designs, which provided a brand new video of the AV-8B Harrier II. This time around we get to see vertical take-offs and landings, which are the bread and butter of the aicraft.

Next, Drzewiecki Design released new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

Moving on to releases, OneHundred Simulations launched Iowa City Municipal Airport (KIOW).

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $6.99 plus applicable VAT.

Current airport layout rendition

PBR textures

Custom taxi lights

Terraforming

Image Source: OneHundred Simulations

DominicDesignTeam released Pensacola International Airport (KPNS).

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $18.00 plus applicable VAT.

PBR Textures

Dynamic Lighting

Real Ground Markings

Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt

Custom jetway

Custom animation object, passenger animation, bus airport animation.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.