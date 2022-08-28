Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Harrier & Newark Liberty Airport Get New Video & Screenshots; Iowa City & Pensacola Airports Released

Third-party developers provided new assets about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, on top of new releases.
Third-party developers provided new assets about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, on top of new releases.

We start with DC Designs, which provided a brand new video of the AV-8B Harrier II. This time around we get to see vertical take-offs and landings, which are the bread and butter of the aicraft.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Harrier

Next, Drzewiecki Design released new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

Moving on to releases, OneHundred Simulations launched Iowa City Municipal Airport (KIOW).

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $6.99 plus applicable VAT.

  • Current airport layout rendition
  • PBR textures
  • Custom taxi lights
  • Terraforming
Image Source: OneHundred Simulations

DominicDesignTeam released Pensacola International Airport (KPNS).

It can be purchased on Simmarket for $18.00 plus applicable VAT.

  • PBR Textures
  • Dynamic Lighting
  • Real Ground Markings
  • Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt
  • Custom jetway
  • Custom animation object, passenger animation, bus airport animation.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

