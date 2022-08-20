Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Newark
Image Source: Drzewiecki Design
Microsoft Flight Simulator Newark Liberty, Pristina, & Cali Airports Get New Screenshots

New Screenshots of upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons include Newark, Pristina, and Cali.
Third-party developers have released new screenshots showing progress on upcoming airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with Drzewiecki Design, which released new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

It’s certainly starting to take shape, even if it’s still a ways off.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

Next, M’M Simulations revealed new images of Pristina International Airport Adem Jashari (BKPR), serving the capital of Kosovo.

Image Source: M’M Simulations

Lastly, PKSIM showcased new images of Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport (SKCL) serving the city of Cali, Colombia.

According to the developer, this on is coming soon.

Image Source: PKSIM

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

