Microsoft Flight Simulator M-346 Master & Newark Airport Get New Screenshots & Details; Bari Airport Released & Bermuda Announced

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

Microsoft Flight Simulator developers shared new reveals today about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, on top of an airport release.

We start with IndiaFoxtEcho, which revealed new details and new screenshots of the Aermacchi M-346 Master

We learn that beta stage 1 is completed and the developer expects to launch beta stage 2 in a couple of weeks. It won’t be released sooner than the end of August.

It won’t come to Xbox initially, mostly due to complex avionics and two sets of 8K textures for the external model. That being said, the developers will try to bring it to consoles at a later time.

Regarding the level of fidelity, they expect users to be able to follow 95% of the real-world checklist even of some systems will not be simulated in detail.

At the moment, 10 liveries have been made, but more could be added before launch.

Italian Air Force

Italian Air Force special color

Singapore Air Force

Singapore Air Force special color

Polish Air Force

Israeli Air Force

Turkmen Air Force

Factory Primer

Factory FA camo

International Flight School

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

Drzewiecki Design provided new work-in-progress screenshots of the models being created upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

Next is an announcement from FeelThere, which is working on L.F. Wade International Airport (TXKF), also known as Bermuda International Airport, serving the British overseas territory of Bermuda.

Image Source: FeelThere

Last, but not least, SuperSonic released Bari Karol Wojtyła Airport (LIBD) in Italy.

It’s currently available on SimMarket for $10.34 plus applicable VAT.

Custom modelled 3D buildings and objects

Basic terminal building interiors for better night immersion

Custom ground layout (Latest configuration)

All parking spots are based on Navigraph charts

All objects placed and handcrafted

PBR textures for some objects

Dynamic lights

FPS friendly

Image Source: SuperSonic

