Microsoft Flight Simulator Warsaw Chopin & Salt Lake City Airports Announced; Los Angeles Airport & M-346 Master Released

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

Today third-party developers announced upcoming add-ons and released a couple of highly-anticipated ones for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We start with an announcement from Fly High, which is creating Warsaw Chopin Airport (EPWA), serving the capital of Poland.

Below you can see a single image of the terminal’s model. According to the developer, the airport os 60% complete.

Image Source: Fly High

Another announcement comes from Pacific Islands Simulation, which is working on Salt Lake City International Airport (KSLC), serving the capital of Utah in the United States.

We don’t get further information about the development of this major passenger, cargo, and military airport, but you can see a work-in-progress screenshot below.

Image Source: Pacific Islands Simulation

Moving on to release, IndiaFoxtEcho launched its Leonardo (Alenia Aermacchi) M-346 Master advanced jet trainer.

You can purchase it on Orbx Direct for $24.71.

Detailed external and virtual cockpit models, with high resolution textures and PBR effects.

High detail texture sets, based on real aicrafts, for Italian Air Force, Polish Air Force, Singapore Air Force, Israeli Air Force and T-100 program.

Realistic HUD, MFD and UFCP aircraft interface based on real world flight manual.

Realistic and detailed procedures based on real world flight manual.

Flight model with realistic performance and handling based on publicly available data.

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

Last, but certainly not least, IniBuilds released its Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX) in the United States.

You can purchase it on the developer’s own store for $22.26 plus applicable VAT.

and-made ground textures with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)

True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking barriers and more

Accurately modelled and positioned dynamic airport lighting

Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects

Bespoke taxi signage as it is in the real world

Highly detailed models of all airport buildings, objects and surroundings

Detailed yet optimised, custom interior model for the Tom Bradley International Terminal with parallax effect at other terminals

Use of the latest MSFS SDK features to allow for the best optimisation and performance possible

Custom built jetways with realistic variations using PBR texturing and animations, including gate number toppers

Accurate logos, real-world decals and advertisements scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling

Hand-placed, airline-specific, bespoke ground service equipment placed accurately at each gate/terminal featuring hundreds of containers and dollies

Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible

Visual Docking Guidance System by Nool.aero

Image Source: IniBuilds

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.COMMENTS