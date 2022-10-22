Microsoft Flight Simulator Freeware C-17, Dash 7, & Canberra Airport Get New Screenshots & Dev Updates; Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport Released

Screenshot via Delta Simulations

Today third-party developers shared news and a release for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with Delta Simulations, which is continuing to improve the freeware C-17 Globemaster III. Today we get some spiffy screenshots and a small development update.

“We’ve been busy working behind the scenes on some major improvements to the aircraft! We’re very happy with the current state of the aircraft, and we have passed some crucial milestones that we will share down the line.”

If you’d like to know more, you can follow the aircraft’s development on the developer’s Discord server. A work-in-progress version can already be downloaded on Flightsim.to.

We also hear more from SimWorks Studios, which provided screenshots and a development update for the de Havilland Canada Dash 7.

After quite some time, an update on the Dash 7 for PILOT’S. We’ve had some difficulties pertaining to health, so even though we were in the final stretch, we were not able to complete it when we wanted to. Our intention is to have the Dash 7 in PILOT’S hands within the next couple of weeks for evaluation. Here is where the project stands: EXTERIOR: The exterior model is fully done. The last couple of weeks, we finalized decal placement and did some corrections to our texture assignments (mirrored textures). FLIGHT DYNAMICS: This past week, we did some minor tweaks to the ground handling of the aircraft. The flight model has been complete and performing as expected since July. INTERIOR: The cockpit is the real bear and three of us are working on it. As we make progress with texturing it, more corrections crop up that were hard to see before. Needles working backwards, some system annunciations lighting up, which leads to the discovery of new bugs in the code and so on. The good news is that the code bugs seem to be squished. We are doing the final texture pass, painting any missing items and polishing the textures. At the same time, we are still typing labels for the cockpit panels and correcting gauge faces. COCKPIT LIGHTING: The interior lighting is past the 50% mark. All gauges are now backlit, and we are in the process of placing the pin lights on all the gauges. Pilot side is done, and we are gradually moving across to the other side of the aircraft.

We also get new screenshots from Impulse Simulations, which showcased its work on Canberra International Airport (YSCB) in Australia.

The developer showcased the work done on the interior for the first time. The airport is slated for a release in 2023.

Moving on to a release, Fly 2 High launched Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport (KVPS) in Florida, United States.

You can purchase it on Simmarket for $8.75 plus applicable VAT.

Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport fully model exterior

PBR materials on airport buildings and ground

Apron clutter and customized airport detail

Animation flag, antenna, humans…

