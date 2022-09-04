Microsoft Flight Simulator Dash 7 Gets New Screenshots & Development Update; Punta del Este & Schänis Airports Released

Image Source: SimWorks Studios

Third-party Microsoft Flight Simulator developers released a couple of new airports and a look at an upcoming aircraft.

We start with the aircraft as SimWorks Studios and PILOT’s provided new screenshots and a development update for the de Havilland Canada Dash 7.

“The plane has been a challenge, but we are going all in and the final crunch is almost over. The instrumentation and all systems respond as expected and we were able to fly the plane to a variety of places: Okavango, Courchevel, Athens, Crete. We were able to fly visually with a clock and compass, shoot an ILS approach as well as use VOR navigation on island hopping trips. What was impressive was the STOL performance, where the Dash 7 is a beast. We were able to replicate some flights from Air Kenya that we saw on YouTube, it’s both amazing and impressive to be able to lift off in distances of less than 500m with such a big airplane! Regarding its progress, we’re going over the exterior fixing rivets and adding the last few layers of dirt to it. In the cockpit, things are still early work-in-progress; labelling the gauges and panels will take up most of the time. Animations of the various switches and needles will then be adjusted while the artist textures the cockpit. The coding is finished and we’re adding tooltips. From a flight model standpoint, the plane flies well and reference speeds and performance are close to the manual, without requiring three sets of hands to operate it. Our goal is to deliver the plane to PILOT’S by the end of the month, so they can work on the sounds and do any other preparations they need in order to get it to the market.”

Speaking of releases, VueloSimple launched Capitán de Corbeta Carlos A. Curbelo International Airport (SULS) serving Punta del Este in Uruguay.

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $9.98 plus applicable VAT.

Highly detailed Main Terminal as designed by famous architect Carlos Ott.

Includes modeled interiors as checkin halls, boarding areas, VIP lounge and more.

Airport Control Tower with interiors.

New FBO VIP Club building.

Accurate runway and taxiways markings and materials based on recent updates.

Main Apron with all operational parking positions.

GA Apron with over 20 parking positions.

Custom made handling objects.

Realistic night lighting.

We then move to Switzerland with the release of Schänis Airfield (LSZX) by AG Sim.

It’s available on Simmarket for $9.98 plus applicable VAT.

3D Buildings created with details

High Quality and PBR textures

Handmade Ground Textures based on Swisstopo Aerial Images

Vegetation arrangement

Trailer park, local gliders, glider trailers, 3D people, static aircrafts, living atmosphere

Special details around the airfield

Accurate slope

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.