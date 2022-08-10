Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-12 Releasing in Early September; Dash 7 Gets New Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pilatus PC-12
Image Source: Carenado
Third-party developers had news to share about two upcoming aircraft for Microsoft Flight Simulator, one of which is coming soon.

Today third-party developers had news to share about two upcoming aircraft for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The first is the Pilatus PC-12 by Carenado. We hear that the aircraft is finally complete and sent to Microsoft for publishing on the official marketplace. According to the developer, it’s going to be released “in the first days of September.”

In the meanwhile, you can find a few pictures below to whet your appetite.

Image Source: Carenado

We also get more screenshots of the de Havilland Canada Dash 7 by SimWorks Studios and PILOT’s. While no release date is in sight just yet, work on the aircraft is progressing.

Image Source: Pilot’s

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

