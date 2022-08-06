Microsoft Flight Simulator Dash 7 Gets New Screenshots; Tunis Carthage Airport Coming Soon; Belfast & Sitka Airports Released

Today third-party developers had news and releases to share about aircraft and airport add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We take the first look at the exterior of the de Havilland Canada Dash 7 by SimWorks Studios and PILOT’s, alongside a development update.

“Our full attention is focused on the Dash 7 in cooperation with PILOT’S GesmbH. The exterior model is undergoing decal placement, so we are placing rivets, panel lines and de-ice boots. After that, the aircraft will be ready to receive its last coating of dirt and grime over the detail, which will complete the exterior textures. The liveries are awaiting their “use marks” but other than that they are done, and some screenshots can be seen here. The liveries included will be British Antarctic Survey, Air Greenland, Brymon, Berjaya Air, Tyrolean and Continental. The cockpit is undergoing decal placement. Right now, all the flight instruments are marked enough for us to do flight testing. We are working on placing the rest of the labels and correcting some model flaws before falling head-first into the textures. The flight model of the aircraft is complete, and focus on that front is on engine tuning. Right now, the engine produces the right amount of torque and RPM, so we have work to do with the propellers to get her up to speed. Lastly, on the coding front, the cockpit is gradually activated. Our engine, hydraulic, oil gauges work, COM/NAV/ADF radios are active, and the basic flight instruments are also functional. The PN622 DME has been programmed, tested, and will be integrated into the cockpit any day now. Every day, more and more panels are coming to life.”

Image Source: SimWorks Studios

We also hear from Prealsoft Scenery Design, which mentioned that the largest part of the work on Tunis–Carthage International Airport (DTTA) in Tunisia is complete. We also get to see the first screenshot and more will come soon.

Image Source: Prealsoft Scenery Design

Moving on to release, Belfast International Airport (EGAA) in Northern Ireland by Pyreegue has been released.

You can purchase it on Orbx Direct for $20.70.

Completely modelled terminal interior with animated people inside.

Functional VDGS powered by noolaero. (Requires an external plugin)

Custom Animated Jetway with a dynamic hood.

Custom Ground polygons with hundreds of markings and accurate weathering

2022 layout

Custom night lighting

PBR texturing on all objects

Hundreds of dynamic object levels of detail for ultra smooth, stutter-free performance.

Default ATC/AI Traffic integration, Airline Codes specific to parking spots.

Parallax windows on all objects to simulate an interior.

Surroundings included, such as the massive parking lot behind the airport, Maldron Hotel, DX Express, DHL and Swissport logistics centres, McCausland Car Park, COSMO Car Hire and Parking, M&S Simply Food, EmoExpress Gas Station, Park&Fly Service, Military Barracks and a quite a few other buildings specific to the area.

Animated Radars

Window Rain Effects for terminal interior

Highly detailed ATC tower interior with animated Tower Controllers

Detailed Woodgate Aviation Hangar

Static Business Jets

Static Helicopters

Static Airliners (Customizable option)

Static one-of-a-kind Boeing RC135 Rivet Joint and an Airbus A400M

Detailed fire training ground

Image Source: Pyreegue

Last, but not least, Mokui released Sitka Rocky Gutierrez Airport (PASI) in Alaska, United States.

You can purchase it on SimMarket for $11.25 plus applicable VAT.

PASI (Sitka Airport) layout and buildings upgraded to 2022

Custom Ground textures and wear

Accurate airport buildings

Reworked custom lighting

Custom reworked airport signs

Updated airport+runway terrain to match real world​

Sitka Seaplane (No icao code, US FAA id: A29) added

Custom harbor models, breakwater and layout added and updated to 2022

Seaplane dock added

New suspension bridge landmark connecting Sitka and Airport (Oconnell Bridge)

Image source: Mokui

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

