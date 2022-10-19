Microsoft Flight Simulator Short 330 & Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport / Eglin AFB Announced

Screenshot via Black Box Simulation

Third-party developers announced two upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including an aircraft and an airport.

We start with Black Box Simulation, which announced a classic, the Short 330.

For the moment, no details have been provided, but you can take a look at a screenshot below sporting the Hawaiian Airlines livery.

Screenshot via Black Box Simulation

Fly High also announced a new airport, and it’s Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport (KVPS) in Florida, United States.

As you would expect, looking at the screenshots it appears that the airport also includes the military side, Eglin Air Force Base.

Screenshots via Fly High

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.