Microsoft Flight Simulator Cessna Citation Mustang, Newark, Canberra, & Hamilton Island Airports Get New Screenshots & Video

Microsoft Flight Simulator Citation Mustang
Image source: Cockspur
Third-party Microsoft Flight Simulator developers released new assets about upcoming add-ons including aircraft and airports.
We get to see new screenshots and a video of the Cessna Citation Mustang by Cockspur, showing the exterior of the aircraft and the opening animation of the room including the iconic rope.

Image source: Cockspur

Drzewiecki Design released new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

AUscene released new screenshots of the marina being created for Hamilton Island Airport (YBHM) in Australia.

Image Source: AUcene

We stay in Australia with Impulse Simulations, which released new screenshots of assets that have been created for Canberra International Airport (YSCB) in Australia.

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

