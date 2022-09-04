Microsoft Flight Simulator Cessna Citation Mustang, Newark, Canberra, & Hamilton Island Airports Get New Screenshots & Video

Image source: Cockspur

Third-party Microsoft Flight Simulator developers released new assets about upcoming add-ons including aircraft and airports.

We get to see new screenshots and a video of the Cessna Citation Mustang by Cockspur, showing the exterior of the aircraft and the opening animation of the room including the iconic rope.

Image source: Cockspur

Drzewiecki Design released new work-in-progress screenshots of the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

AUscene released new screenshots of the marina being created for Hamilton Island Airport (YBHM) in Australia.

Image Source: AUcene

We stay in Australia with Impulse Simulations, which released new screenshots of assets that have been created for Canberra International Airport (YSCB) in Australia.

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.