Microsoft Flight Simulator Boeing 757, Fokker F28, & Embraer E170 Get New Screenshots; Vision Jet Enters Beta; Davao & Muscat Airports Released

Third-party developers had interesting news to share about upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including an aircraft and scenery.

We start with Blue Bird Simulations, which provided new screenshots of its upcoming Boeing 757, alongside a handy Q&A confirming that the aircraft is also coming to Xbox and more.

A couple of exciting updates. We have been working on the nose gear textures and for the first time imported them into the sim. We’ve also added native wing and engine flex. Both updates have yielded great results in the sim. For the next couple of updates we’ll be showcasing the 300 version. I also wanted to answer a couple of FAQ’s that I have gotten: Q1- What versions will you be making?

A – The initial release will be the passenger version with both the 200 and 300 variants. Each variant will have the PW and RR ( E version ) along with winglet and non-winglet types Q2 – Is it coming to Xbox?

A- Yes absolutely. We don’t know if it will be on the initial release but this plane is definitely coming to Xbox. Q3 – Will there be a cargo version

A – Yes but it will be a separate expansion pack. The cargo variant will get lots of attention

Just Flight released new images and an update on the Fokker F28 Fellowship.

We’re pleased to be able to bring you our next Development Update on the F28. The Fokker F28 development team have been hard at work finishing off fixes and upgrades to our four F28 variants following some extensive testing, so we thought now would be the perfect time to show you the latest build. We’ve talked in previous In Development updates about how vibrant and quirky the F28 cockpit is when compared to other airliners, and these screenshots showing our 8k cockpit with night lighting, a vast array of multi-coloured lamps and annunciators, emphasise just how immersive an environment it is. We’ve just finished adding our new virtual cabin to all four variants of the F28, with their different fuselage and emergency exit configurations. With our custom views you can sit back and enjoy the unique wing views, including a great view of the tail-mounted engines. The optional engine hush-kits are shown here for the first time, along with some stunning new liveries, and we’ll soon be showing off some of the systems coding.

An update also came (a few days ago, but I missed it when it was released) from Ouroboros showing off its freeware Embraer E170-100.

“Right now the Ejet is going through some remodels based on the new resources acquired. As mentioned the fuselage itself is undergoing major changes and it is becoming much more accurate to its real-life counterpart. We will show you parts of these new models next month. For the wait, I found a bunch of screenshots “in between” that didn’t quite make the cut for previous updates and thought it would be nice to share some with y’all.”

To follow the developer’s progress, you can check out its Discord server.

Another update came from FlightFX, which announced that its Cirrus Vision Jet SF50 has passed an important development milestone, having entered its beta phase today.

The developer promised on its discord server to process feedback as quickly as possible and provide updates along the way.

Moving on to airport releases, Airwil Sceneries launched its Francisco Bangoy International Airport (RPMD) serving Davao, Philippines.

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $11.75 plus applicable VAT.

More than 250 custom modeled 3D objects

Old Davao Airport Terminal (with interior modeling)

New Davao Airport Terminal (with interior modeling)

Davao Control Tower Cab (with interior modeling)

Moving ground vehicles at the ramp area

Moving ground vehicles at the terminal parking area

Highly detailed terminal parking area

Work in progress RPMD parallel taxiway

Popular Davao City Landmarks (Gaisano, Grand Regal Hotel, SM Lanang, etc2 just to name a few)

Filipino Houses

Filipino Jeepneys

Maligaya Taxi

Davao Metro Shuttle Bus

Mindanao Star Bus

Highly detailed vicinity surrounding the airport to capture that Davao City feel

Color corrected orthophoto

Lastly, Double T launched Muscat International Airport (OOMS) in Oman.

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $15.67 plus applicable VAT.

Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.

Hand made, Realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.

Realistic airport lighting.

Taxiways, aprons, runways sloped using the native MSFS system

Optimized for performance to be used on most types of systems.

Custom jetways

