Microsoft Flight Simulator Davao Airport Gets New Screenshots; Stord Airport Released

Today Microsoft Flight Simulator developers had an airport release and more screenshots of another to share.
First, Airwil Sceneries has revealed new screenshots of Francisco Bangoy International Airport (RPMD) serving Davao, Philippines.

We also get a new release by SimPort with Stord Airport (ENSO) on the Sørstokken peninsula of Norway,

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $11.04 plus applicable VAT. Here’s what you can expect.

  • 8192×8192 High-Quality Baked Textures
  • Custom 3D Models
  • Custom Lights
  • Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles
  • Realistic Night Lights
  • Custom ground textures, detailed markings
  • Helipad (Number 99)

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

