Microsoft Flight Simulator Davao Airport Gets New Screenshots; Stord Airport Released

Source: Airwil Sceneries

Today Microsoft Flight Simulator developers had an airport release and more screenshots of another to share.

Today Microsoft Flight Simulator developers had an airport release and more screenshots of another to share.

First, Airwil Sceneries has revealed new screenshots of Francisco Bangoy International Airport (RPMD) serving Davao, Philippines.

Source: Airwil Sceneries

We also get a new release by SimPort with Stord Airport (ENSO) on the Sørstokken peninsula of Norway,

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $11.04 plus applicable VAT. Here’s what you can expect.

8192×8192 High-Quality Baked Textures

Custom 3D Models

Custom Lights

Accurate terrain elevation and runway profiles

Realistic Night Lights

Custom ground textures, detailed markings

Helipad (Number 99)

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.