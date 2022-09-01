Microsoft Flight Simulator M-346 Master & Mumbai Airport Get New Screenshots; Davao & Vestmannaeyjar Announced

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

Third-party developers revealed new assets about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and revealed a couple of new airports.

Third-party developers revealed new assets about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and revealed a couple of new airports.

We start with IndiaFoxtEcho, which revealed new screenshots of the Aermacchi/Leonardo M-346 Master.

A second beta has been released to testers and according to the developer there are still a few bugs to address but the quality level is now much closer to what it wants to achieve.

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

The next batch of screenshots comes from MSK Production, portraying the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (VABB) serving Mumbai, India.

Image Source: MSK Production

Airwil Sceneries has revealed that it’s working on Francisco Bangoy International Airport (RPMD) serving Davao, Philippines.

It’s the third-busiest airport in the country, and you can check out a few screenshots below.

Image Source: Airwil Sceneries

Lastly, M’M Simulations announced Vestmannaeyjar Airport (BIVM) in Iceland, a small but interesting airport serving the island of Heimaey in the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago.

The airport should be released “soon.”

Image Source: M’M Simulations

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.