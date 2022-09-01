Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator M-346 Master & Mumbai Airport Get New Screenshots; Davao & Vestmannaeyjar Announced

Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho
Third-party developers revealed new assets about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and revealed a couple of new airports.

We start with IndiaFoxtEcho, which revealed new screenshots of the Aermacchi/Leonardo M-346 Master.

A second beta has been released to testers and according to the developer there are still a few bugs to address but the quality level is now much closer to what it wants to achieve.

Microsoft Flight Simulator M-346 (1)
Image Source: IndiaFoxtEcho

The next batch of screenshots comes from MSK Production, portraying the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (VABB) serving Mumbai, India.

Image Source: MSK Production

Airwil Sceneries has revealed that it’s working on Francisco Bangoy International Airport (RPMD) serving Davao, Philippines.

It’s the third-busiest airport in the country, and you can check out a few screenshots below.

Image Source: Airwil Sceneries

Lastly, M’M Simulations announced Vestmannaeyjar Airport (BIVM) in Iceland, a small but interesting airport serving the island of Heimaey in the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago.

The airport should be released “soon.”

Image Source: M’M Simulations

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

