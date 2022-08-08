Microsoft Flight Simulator Edmonton International Airport Released; Bendigo Gets New Screenshots

Connect with us

Third-party developers have released a relevant airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator and revealed new images of another.
Third-party developers have released a relevant airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator and revealed new images of another.

First of all, FSimStudios released Edmonton International Airport (CYEG) in Canada.

It can be purchased on the developer’s own store and Contrail for $16, and it’s coming on Orbx Direct as well in a few hours.

  • Highly detailed representation of Edmonton International Airport CYEG.
  • Completely re-textured terminal with High Resolution 4K PBR Textures.
  • Custom High-Quality Ground Polygon.
  • Terminal Interiors (can be deactivated through Scenery Configurator)
  • Static Aircraft (can be deactivated through Scenery Configurator)
  • Custom High Resolution Orthophoto covering the Airport and the City of Leduc.
  • COMING SOON: Rogers Place and ICE District (Downtown Edmonton)
Image Source: Fsimstudios

Impulse Simulations has revealed more screenshots of Bendigo Airport (YBDG) in Australia, including one of the hangars and the iconic Central Deborah Gold Mine.

Image Source: Impulse Simulations

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

