Microsoft Flight Simulator Naples International Airport Released; Analog Caravan Steam Gauge Overhaul Gets Extensive Video

Image Source: RDPresets via Twinfinite

A relevant new airport has been released alongside an extensive video about an upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-on.

A relevant new airport has been released alongside an extensive video about an upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-on.

RDPresets released It’s Naples International Airport (LIRN) also known as Napoli-Capodichino Ugo Niutta Airport, allowing us to finally properly enjoy the beautiful Naples area rendered with full photogrammetry in the simulation.

You can purchase it at the developer’s own store or Simmarket for $18.10 plus applicable VAT.

Realistic replica of Naples International Airport

Completely custom modelling and texturing with PBR textures on the whole airport.

More than 1000+ clutter objects on the apron and surrounding areas

Custom ground textures, faithfully recreating the asphalt differences like reality.

Compatible with World Update Italy.

Performance optimizations.

Accurate night lighting.

Custom taxiway signage.

Ground traffic.

And many more.

Image Source: RDPresets

An extensive video was released by Just Flight showcasing the upcoming Steam Gauge Overhaul for the default Cessna Caravan by Black Square. It certainly looks very promising with its many feature and highly-improved realism.

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

If you’re curious about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of Beijing Capital International Airport, Anchorage International Airport, Fenix’s Airbus A320, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Kansai International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.