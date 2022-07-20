Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Naples International Airport Released; Analog Caravan Steam Gauge Overhaul Gets Extensive Video

Microsoft Flight Simulator Naples
Image Source: RDPresets via Twinfinite
A relevant new airport has been released alongside an extensive video about an upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator add-on.
RDPresets released It’s Naples International Airport (LIRN) also known as Napoli-Capodichino Ugo Niutta Airport, allowing us to finally properly enjoy the beautiful Naples area rendered with full photogrammetry in the simulation.

You can purchase it at the developer’s own store or Simmarket for $18.10 plus applicable VAT.

  • Realistic replica of Naples International Airport
  • Completely custom modelling and texturing with PBR textures on the whole airport.
  • More than 1000+ clutter objects on the apron and surrounding areas
  • Custom ground textures, faithfully recreating the asphalt differences like reality.
  • Compatible with World Update Italy.
  • Performance optimizations.
  • Accurate night lighting.
  • Custom taxiway signage.
  • Ground traffic.
  • And many more.
Microsoft Flight Simulator Naples
Image Source: RDPresets

An extensive video was released by Just Flight showcasing the upcoming Steam Gauge Overhaul for the default Cessna Caravan by Black Square. It certainly looks very promising with its many feature and highly-improved realism.

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

