Microsoft Flight Simulator Syracuse Hancock & Oklahoma City Airports Announced; Newark Liberty, Warsaw, & Pacific Aerospace P-750 XSTOL Get New Screenshots
Third-party developers had news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including the announcement of two relevant American airports.
Verticalsim announced Syracuse Hancock International Airport (KSYR) in the United States, including the following features.
- Full 1:1 interior on landside, airsides, rotunda overlook, & control tower
- 3D animated people
- 2022 accurate layout
- Custom taxi signage
- Several animations: ASR & cargo radar, Wig-Wags, AC fans, ATC controllers
- Usage of parallax materials on non-essential buildings
- Taxi/ATC routing/network for AI
IniBuilds partner Xometry announced Will Rogers World Airport (KOKC) serving Oklahoma City, United States.
From Orbx, we get new images of the recently-announced Pacific Aerospace P-750 XSTOL.
Drzewiecki Design showcased more progress on the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.
Fly High, released new work-in-progress images of Warsaw Chopin Airport (EPWA), serving the capital of Poland.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.