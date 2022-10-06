Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Syracuse Hancock & Oklahoma City Airports Announced; Newark Liberty, Warsaw, & Pacific Aerospace P-750 XSTOL Get New Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator XSTOL
Image Source: Orbx
News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Syracuse Hancock & Oklahoma City Airports Announced; Newark Liberty, Warsaw, & Pacific Aerospace P-750 XSTOL Get New Screenshots

Third-party developers announced two relevant American airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Published on

Third-party developers had news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including the announcement of two relevant American airports.

Verticalsim announced Syracuse Hancock International Airport (KSYR) in the United States, including the following features.

  • Full 1:1 interior on landside, airsides, rotunda overlook, & control tower
  • 3D animated people
  • 2022 accurate layout
  • Custom taxi signage
  • Several animations: ASR & cargo radar, Wig-Wags, AC fans, ATC controllers
  • Usage of parallax materials on non-essential buildings
  • Taxi/ATC routing/network for AI
Microsoft Flight Simulator XSTOL
Image Source: Verticalsim

IniBuilds partner Xometry announced Will Rogers World Airport (KOKC) serving Oklahoma City, United States.

Image Source: Xometry

From Orbx, we get new images of the recently-announced Pacific Aerospace P-750 XSTOL.

Image Source: Orbx

Drzewiecki Design showcased more progress on the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

Fly High, released new work-in-progress images of Warsaw Chopin Airport (EPWA), serving the capital of Poland.

Image Source: Fly High

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin OtterAuckland International AirportSkiathos AirportAthens International AirportBergamo Orio al Serio AirportAmami AirportBristol AirportMarrakech Menara AirportGreat Britain CentralTehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo AirportShanghai Pudong AirportKraków AirportFukuoka City & AirportFort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & AirportManila AirportSantiago Airport, the Frankfurt City PackKey West Airportthe Okavango DeltaBali AirportLondon Oxford AirportBerlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow IIIKristiansand Airport, Macau City & AirportBonaire Flamingo AirportMilano Linate Airport, the Singapore City PackTokyo Narita AirportYao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City PackGreater Moncton AirportTweed New Haven AirportSantorini AirportSydney AirportHelsinki-Vantaa AirportReggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta AirportMunich Airport, Paris Orly AirportNewcastle International AirportSankt Johann AirfieldDublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top