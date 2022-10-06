Microsoft Flight Simulator Syracuse Hancock & Oklahoma City Airports Announced; Newark Liberty, Warsaw, & Pacific Aerospace P-750 XSTOL Get New Screenshots

Image Source: Orbx

Third-party developers had news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons including the announcement of two relevant American airports.

Verticalsim announced Syracuse Hancock International Airport (KSYR) in the United States, including the following features.

Full 1:1 interior on landside, airsides, rotunda overlook, & control tower

3D animated people

2022 accurate layout

Custom taxi signage

Several animations: ASR & cargo radar, Wig-Wags, AC fans, ATC controllers

Usage of parallax materials on non-essential buildings

Taxi/ATC routing/network for AI

Image Source: Verticalsim

IniBuilds partner Xometry announced Will Rogers World Airport (KOKC) serving Oklahoma City, United States.

Image Source: Xometry

From Orbx, we get new images of the recently-announced Pacific Aerospace P-750 XSTOL.

Image Source: Orbx

Drzewiecki Design showcased more progress on the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source: Drzewiecki Design

Fly High, released new work-in-progress images of Warsaw Chopin Airport (EPWA), serving the capital of Poland.

Image Source: Fly High

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S.