Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330 Reveals Impressive Interactive Manual; Pisa Airport Released; Newark Liberty & Trelew Get New Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator Pisa
Image Source: Salvuz
Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330 Reveals Impressive Interactive Manual; Pisa Airport Released; Newark Liberty & Trelew Get New Screenshots

Today third-party developers had plenty of news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.
Today third-party developers had plenty of news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with Aerosoft which released a new video related to the upcoming Airbus A330.

This time around, we get to see a really impressive interactive manual that the developer is going to release alongside six more manuals in PDF form.

Next, we take a look at a new release from Salvuz, that launched Pisa International Airport (LIRP). a rather relevant airport in Italy.

It’s available on Simmarket for $14.63 plus applicable VAT.

  • handcrafted buildings and facilities
  • Every object made using 100% PBR, with textures in 2k and 4k
  • Parking stands, runway and taxiways layout updated at the latest AIP charts
  • Very precise terrain markings according to the latest charts
  • Sloped runways, with accurate altitude profiles.
Image Source: Salvuz

New screenshots come from Drzewiecki Design showing the progress done on the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source; Drzewiecki Design

Last, but not least, Simulación Extrema showcased new images of Almirante Marcos A. Zar Airport (SAVT) serving Trelew, Argentina.

According to the developer, this is coming “very soon” for both PC and Xbox.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

Comments
