Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A330 Reveals Impressive Interactive Manual; Pisa Airport Released; Newark Liberty & Trelew Get New Screenshots

Image Source: Salvuz

Today third-party developers had plenty of news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

Today third-party developers had plenty of news to share about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons.

We start with Aerosoft which released a new video related to the upcoming Airbus A330.

This time around, we get to see a really impressive interactive manual that the developer is going to release alongside six more manuals in PDF form.

Next, we take a look at a new release from Salvuz, that launched Pisa International Airport (LIRP). a rather relevant airport in Italy.

It’s available on Simmarket for $14.63 plus applicable VAT.

handcrafted buildings and facilities

Every object made using 100% PBR, with textures in 2k and 4k

Parking stands, runway and taxiways layout updated at the latest AIP charts

Very precise terrain markings according to the latest charts

Sloped runways, with accurate altitude profiles.

Image Source: Salvuz

New screenshots come from Drzewiecki Design showing the progress done on the upcoming Newark Liberty International Airport (KEWR) in the United States.

Image Source; Drzewiecki Design

Last, but not least, Simulación Extrema showcased new images of Almirante Marcos A. Zar Airport (SAVT) serving Trelew, Argentina.

According to the developer, this is coming “very soon” for both PC and Xbox.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.