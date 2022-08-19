Microsoft Flight Simulator Milan Malpensa Airport Announced; Airbus A330 Gets New Screenshots; GSX Ground Services, Yakutat, & Redhill Airports Released

Image Source: Aerosoft

Aerosoft announced Milan Malpensa Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator; more add-ons have been released.

Third-party developers had a few releases and reveals of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons to share today, including aircraft, airports, and relevant software.

We start with Aerosoft, which announced a brand new Milan Malpensa Airport (LIMC) in Italy, currently in development by David Rosenfeld.

Below you can see the first screenshots and read the features that we can expect.

Accurate Terminal 1 and the old Terminal 2 buildings, concourse, hangars, towers, and airport layout

Accurate control tower

Full Dynamic Lighting

Custom animated jetway system for all gates

Custom VDGS system for all gates

Animated figures inside Terminal 1

Animated train

Image Source: Aerosoft

We stick with Aerosoft, which released three new screenshots of the flight deck of the upcoming Airbus A330.

Image Source: Aerosoft

Moving on to releases, FSDreamTeam released the Microsoft Flight Simulator of its beloved ground services suites, GSX Pro.

It can be purchased on the developer’s own store for €38.32.

It includes custom pushback, animated passengers, refueling, deicing, follow-me cars, baggage loading, cargo loading, catering, default jetway replacement, vehicle replacements, voice acting, and more.

You can see a video of the add-on in action below.

Northern Sky studio released Yakutat Airport (PAYA) in Alaska.

It can be purchased on Orbx Direct for $11.85.

The most detailed replica of airport buildings and vehicles

Custom surroundings

All materials created for full PBR

Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on all airport buildings

High-resolution building textures

Use of native, highly efficient gITF models

Custom orthophoto for the airport and surrounding areas

Image Source: Orbx

Lastly, Burning Blue Designs released another small airport in the UK, Redhill Aerodrome (EGKR).

It’s available on the developer’s own store for £12.95.

Over 170 custom 3D objects each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) textures

Based on 2022 layout with accurate runways, taxiways and custom taxi signs

Highly detailed control tower and hangar interiors

Animated hangar doors which close at night (Parking spot 7 – open manually with Taxi Lights)

Completely custom windsock and dynamic animated flags

Dynamic visitors change depending on the time of day

Real-life static aircraft based at Redhill

Full night lighting and dynamic weather compatibility

Enhanced high resolution colour corrected ground textures

Image Source: Burning Blue Design

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.