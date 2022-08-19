Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator Milan Malpensa Airport Announced; Airbus A330 Gets New Screenshots; GSX Ground Services, Yakutat, & Redhill Airports Released

Microsoft Flight Simulator Malpensa
Image Source: Aerosoft
Aerosoft announced Milan Malpensa Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator; more add-ons have been released.
Third-party developers had a few releases and reveals of Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons to share today, including aircraft, airports, and relevant software.

We start with Aerosoft, which announced a brand new Milan Malpensa Airport (LIMC) in Italy, currently in development by David Rosenfeld.

Below you can see the first screenshots and read the features that we can expect.

  • Accurate Terminal 1 and the old Terminal 2 buildings, concourse, hangars, towers, and airport layout
  • Accurate control tower
  • Full Dynamic Lighting
  • Custom animated jetway system for all gates
  • Custom VDGS system for all gates
  • Animated figures inside Terminal 1
  • Animated train
Image Source: Aerosoft

We stick with Aerosoft, which released three new screenshots of the flight deck of the upcoming Airbus A330.

Image Source: Aerosoft

Moving on to releases, FSDreamTeam released the Microsoft Flight Simulator of its beloved ground services suites, GSX Pro.

It can be purchased on the developer’s own store for €38.32.

It includes custom pushback, animated passengers, refueling, deicing, follow-me cars, baggage loading, cargo loading, catering, default jetway replacement, vehicle replacements, voice acting, and more.

You can see a video of the add-on in action below.

Northern Sky studio released Yakutat Airport (PAYA) in Alaska.

It can be purchased on Orbx Direct for $11.85.

  • The most detailed replica of airport buildings and vehicles
  • Custom surroundings
  • All materials created for full PBR
  • Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on all airport buildings
  • High-resolution building textures
  • Use of native, highly efficient gITF models
  • Custom orthophoto for the airport and surrounding areas
Image Source: Orbx

Lastly, Burning Blue Designs released another small airport in the UK, Redhill Aerodrome (EGKR).

It’s available on the developer’s own store for £12.95.

  • Over 170 custom 3D objects each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) textures
  • Based on 2022 layout with accurate runways, taxiways and custom taxi signs
  • Highly detailed control tower and hangar interiors
  • Animated hangar doors which close at night (Parking spot 7 – open manually with Taxi Lights)
  • Completely custom windsock and dynamic animated flags
  • Dynamic visitors change depending on the time of day
  • Real-life static aircraft based at Redhill
  • Full night lighting and dynamic weather compatibility
  • Enhanced high resolution colour corrected ground textures
Image Source: Burning Blue Design

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

