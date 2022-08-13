Microsoft Flight Simulator – Milviz Shares Updates on ATR 72/42, Blackbird, Huey, Beaver, Otter, 737-200, & More; T-38C Talon Teased; GSX & Karachi Airport Get New Video & Screenshots

Image Source: Milviz

Today third-party developers have provided new information and reveals about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Today third-party developers have provided new information and reveals about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Milviz has hosted a livestream with plenty of updates about its products.

The ATR project is progressing apace and will “absolutely be study-level.” It’ll feature icing, wear and tear, windshield wipers, some failures, and 10+ ATR pilots are currently actively testing it.

While there is no release date to announce yet, it should come “soon-ish.”

Both the ATR 72 and ATR 42 are being made and the plan is also to create the cargo versions. At the moment the developer isn’t ready to announce whether they’ll be released at the same time or not.

The audio is being recorded by Simacoustics from a real aircraft and the two FMS work separately.

It’s currently flyable internally, the screen works, and LNAV and VNAV also already work. The flight profile is currently close to where the developers want it to be.

Below you can check out a few screenshots of the instruments within the flight deck.

Image Source: Milviz

A Northrop T-38C Talon has been teased, and you can check out a first look here. The developers aren’t ready to talk about it yet.

The SR-71 Blackbird is 80% done. It will be a pilot’s only aircraft, meaningl that the back seat won’t be functional, but there will be some kind of system that will operate it.

The revision of the model is complete and the developers are starting to do the painting. You can check out a look at the cockpit here.

The Pilatus Porter Stage 2 is pretty close to complete and should be ready in 3-4 weeks with a release before the end of September.

It’s pretty much complete on the inside but the developrs want to include more versions. It’ll have standard tires, tundra tires, and amphibious floats. You can see it in action here.

As you may already know, the de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver has been sold to Microsoft for the 40th anniversary edition, so it’ll be free within that. It’s 99% done at the moment.

The Tension knobs on the throttle assembly work and it’ll have standard tires and amphibious floats. It will also include a EFB tablet with options.

A paint kit will be supplied and Milviz is still talking to Microsoft on whether they will be able to release add-ons to it. You can see it in action here.

The model work on the de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter and Turbo Otter is almost done and Milviz hopes to release them in six months.

Moving on to the UH-1H Huey, There are no plans to make the D or C versions, but the UH-1N Twin Huey is planned. The panel will vibrate and it will have non-functional weapons and a civilian version.

It should relese “fairly-soon” and you can check it out here.

Speaking of the Boeing 737-200, coding is ongoing and the 3D model is being redone.

Nolinor Aviation provided the team with full access to a real aircraft. The developers aren’t sure on whether it will have a glass cockpit yet. They’re 60-70% confident that there will be an Universal UNS-1 FMS.

We also learn that the A-1H Skyraider project has been sold to another company, and Milviz is waiting for said company to release it.

The F-86 Sabre project has moved ahead and it’s currently around 70% done.

The F-4 Phantom is coming. It’ll be a different version from the one made by another developer, and it’ll provide the the same level of simulation as the one for P3D.

The C-130 Hercules is still being considered but it’s not confirmed. At the moment it’s being worked on for the military, and we can’t have that version.

We the got the announcement that Milviz will release Beale Air Force Base (KBAB), nd it will include two version, the old SR-71 Blackbird-era version and the contemporary one. You can see the latter here.

Incidentally, the consumer arm of Milviz will be rebranding and the new name is tentatively Blackbird Simulations. This should happen over the next 6-8 weeks and you can see the current prototype of the logo below.

Image Source: Milviz

We also get an update from Fsdreamteam, which posted a spiffy video of its highly-anticipated GSX ground services add-on. We learn that it’ll release this month (august 2022).

The video showcases the add-on loading the Airbus A320 by Fenix.

Last, but not least, MSK production announced that Jinnah International Airport (OPKC) in Karachi, Pakistan, is close to release with just a few bugs left to fix. You can check out a few screenshots below.

Recently, we published our latest interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann and we heard more about Microsoft’s plans for the next few months, including World Update Australia.

If you’d like to read more about Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, you can enjoy our recent reviews of the Twin Otter, Auckland International Airport, Skiathos Airport, Athens International Airport, Bergamo Orio al Serio Airport, Amami Airport, Bristol Airport, Marrakech Menara Airport, Great Britain Central, Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport, Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport, Shanghai Pudong Airport, Kraków Airport, Fukuoka City & Airport, Fort Lauderdale Airport, Chongqing City & Airport, Manila Airport, Santiago Airport, the Frankfurt City Pack, Key West Airport, the Okavango Delta, Bali Airport, London Oxford Airport, Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the CRJ 550/700, the PA-28R Arrow III, Kristiansand Airport, Macau City & Airport, Bonaire Flamingo Airport, Milano Linate Airport, the Singapore City Pack, Tokyo Narita Airport, Yao Airport, the F-15 Eagle, the Paris City Pack, Greater Moncton Airport, Tweed New Haven Airport, Santorini Airport, Sydney Airport, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Reggio Calabria Airport, Bastia Poretta Airport, Munich Airport, Paris Orly Airport, Newcastle International Airport, Sankt Johann Airfield, Dublin International Airport, and Seoul City Wow. We also have a beta preview of Singapore Changi airport.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review that will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.